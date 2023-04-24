Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pradeep Pandey's song 'Choli Chalisa' shows their BOLD chemistry

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 4:42 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's bedroom romance on 'Choli Chalisa' is too spicy and hot to handle; take a look

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's hot chemistry on the iconic Bhojpuri song 'Choli Chalisa' has made them the talk of the town. Fans are going crazy about the duo's hot chemistry in the video's 'Palang Tod' romance.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In the video, Kajal Raghwani looks lovely, and Pradeep Pandey's charisma is evident. The two celebs appear in the film in a bedroom scenario, and their chemistry is off the charts. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song was an instant hit among Bhojpuri music enthusiasts and received many views on social media sites. Fans adore the video and applaud the actors for their hot performance in the song.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has also started a social media craze, with followers producing their own videos in Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's romance style. The two actors' connection is amazing, and it's no wonder that the video has gone viral.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's romance based on the Bhojpuri song 'Choli Chalisa' is a must-see for all Bhojpuri music and chemistry aficionados. Also Read: Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma ramp up style factor at a fashion week

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the video has received 16,873,567 views. It's a hot and bold video that will leave you wanting more. Also Read: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in risque gun-shaped pasties on breast (PICTURES)

