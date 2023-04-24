Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pradeep Pandey's song ‘Choli Chalisa’ shows their BOLD chemistry

Bhojpuri sexy video: Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's bedroom romance on 'Choli Chalisa' is too spicy and hot to handle; take a look

Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's hot chemistry on the iconic Bhojpuri song 'Choli Chalisa' has made them the talk of the town. Fans are going crazy about the duo's hot chemistry in the video's 'Palang Tod' romance.

In the video, Kajal Raghwani looks lovely, and Pradeep Pandey's charisma is evident. The two celebs appear in the film in a bedroom scenario, and their chemistry is off the charts. (WATCH VIDEO)



The song was an instant hit among Bhojpuri music enthusiasts and received many views on social media sites. Fans adore the video and applaud the actors for their hot performance in the song.



The video has also started a social media craze, with followers producing their own videos in Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's romance style. The two actors' connection is amazing, and it's no wonder that the video has gone viral.



Pradeep Pandey and Kajal Raghwani's romance based on the Bhojpuri song 'Choli Chalisa' is a must-see for all Bhojpuri music and chemistry aficionados.

