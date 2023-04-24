Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma ramp up style factor at a fashion week

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    It was a star-studded night on day three of the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023, with the prominent and A-lister stars from Bollywood and the tinsel town coming together and elevating the fashion tone with their trendsetting and avant-garde looks.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    A mix of tone, vogue, stars, and glam was what day three of the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2023 all about. We take a detailed and in-depth glance at Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Sharma, and others, who successfully grabbed eyeballs and set the fashion tone for the night in their stunning ensemble outfits and added more zing to the event.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora looked drop-dead gorgeous in the pink and silver layered blouse with pink skirt and floral-themed long overcoat as she walked the ramp for designer Krisha Ramani.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actress Neha Sharma looked breathtaking and fine sight of beauty dressed in a yellow colored vibrant themed blouse and ghagra as she walked the ramp for designer Anisha Shetty's collection 'Celestial Forest'.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar looked magnificent and stunning in a vibrant floral-themed strapless ensemble flowy gown outfit as she walked the ramp for showstopper Gauri and Nainika at the fashion week.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Newbie bollywood debutant Amrin Qureshi also looked beautiful as she walked the ramp for Anjum Qureshi in a golden-colored embroidered ensemble gown from the designer's collection named Taskeen.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Dia Mirza exuded charismatic boss lady vibes as she walked the ramp for the brand Salt Attire's 'Success Suits Her' collection in a dark blue colored blazer, pants, and shirt.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Harnaaz Sandhu looked stunning in a grey and white shaded vibrance-infused long ensemble outfit with white heels at the fashion week.

