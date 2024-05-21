Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: 7 times JLo posted BOLD snaps of herself [PICTURES]

    First Published May 21, 2024, 8:30 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez, born July 24, 1969, in the Bronx, NY, is a multifaceted talent, renowned as a singer, actress, dancer, and entrepreneur. From her breakout role in "Selena" to her chart-topping music career and entrepreneurial ventures, Lopez's journey reflects resilience, versatility, and global influence

    article_image1

    Jennifer Lopez

    After a highly publicized romance in the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, affectionately dubbed "Bennifer," rekindled their relationship in 2021. Their whirlwind romance sparked media frenzy, reigniting fascination with their enduring connection, however, divorce rumours are afloat for quite some time now

    article_image2

    Jennifer Lopez

    JLo as she is widely known looks ravishing in this yellow bikini, with her hair all open. Jennifer Lopez was born on July 24, 1969, in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents. Raised in a diverse neighborhood, she developed a passion for performance early on, taking dance lessons from the age of five

    article_image3

    Jennifer Lopez

    Lopez's big break came in 1997 when she starred as Tejano singer Selena in the biopic "Selena." Her portrayal earned critical acclaim and marked her transition from dancer and TV actress to a major Hollywood star

    article_image4

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez launched her music career in 1999 with the album "On the 6." The hit single "If You Had My Love" topped the charts, establishing her as a successful pop and Latin artist

    article_image5

    Jennifer Lopez

    Beyond entertainment, Lopez is a savvy businesswoman. She has launched successful fragrance lines, fashion collections, and a production company, significantly expanding her brand and influence

    article_image6

    Jennifer Lopez

    In 2011, Lopez joined the judging panel of "American Idol," revitalizing her career and bringing her into the homes of millions of viewers, further solidifying her status as a pop culture icon

    article_image7

    Jennifer Lopez

    Lopez has been in the spotlight for her high-profile relationships and marriages, including her marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and lastly Ben Affleck. She is a mother to twins, Emme and Max, with Marc Anthony

