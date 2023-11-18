Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez hot photos: Actress looks stunning in black cut-out dress; take a look

    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 5:54 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a few fantastic photos, serving her fashion goals right. Check it out!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The holiday season revolves around food, dress, and laughing. And when we think of 'fashion,' Jennifer Lopez's name comes to mind because of her recent back-to-back fashion affairs. The Hollywood vocalist is well-known not just for her musical career but also for her acting abilities.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While she is making headlines for her fashion choices, her husband, Ben Affleck, has been making headlines for his recent encounters with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Speculation about Ben and Lopez's marital bliss began circulating, but Jennifer recently uploaded a love-filled, fashion-forward photo with her husband, thereby shutting down all speculation.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As the holidays and New Year's Eve approaches, the 54-year-old diva has been providing big fashion inspiration on her Instagram account. She came to Instagram a few hours ago and published two photos showing off her voluptuous shape in a bodycon dress and making us weak at the knees.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer was spotted sporting a blingy black and silver ensemble with a cut-out and a daring thigh-high asymmetric slit design. The cut-out ran straight through her chest, giving her cleav*ge a short peek-a-boo.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    However, Jennifer Lopez's similar choker neckpiece and black blingy handbag complemented her appearance the most. Her snake-patterned ear danglers, however, drew our attention. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem ATG

    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan kisses Emran Hashmi in public, leaving Katrina Kaif laughing; check this video RBA

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan kisses Emran Hashmi in public, leaving Katrina Kaif laughing; check this video

    The Face of the Faceless: Vincy Aloshious starrer narrates the true-based story of Sister Rani Maria rkn

    The Face of the Faceless: Vincy Aloshious starrer narrates real-life story of Sister Rani Maria

    Shruti Haasan opens up about relationship, marriage plans with Santanu Hazarika; Read more ATG

    Shruti Haasan opens up about relationship, marriage plans with Santanu Hazarika; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya get cosy during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving fans SHOCKED (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya get cosy during Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving fans SHOCKED (Watch

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023 final: Police permission is mandatory for public screening in Bengaluru vkp

    ODI World Cup 2023 final: Police permission is mandatory for public screening in Bengaluru

    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem ATG

    Animal theme song 'Arjan Vailly' OUT: Ranbir Kapoor starrer unleashes intense vibes with pulse pounding anthem

    Goosebumps 'Jeet Tere Haath Main' anthem goes viral ahead of India vs Australia WC final (WATCH) avv

    Goosebumps! 'Jeet Tere Haath Main' anthem goes viral ahead of India vs Australia WC final (WATCH)

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Nava Kerala Sadas at Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Nava Kerala Sadas at Kasaragod

    Cricket India vs Australia: Who will lift World Cup 2023 title? Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts osf

    India vs Australia: Who will lift World Cup 2023 title? Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon