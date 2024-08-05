Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photos: Times when the 'Devara' actress shared breathtaking pictures

    Janhvi Kapoor often takes to her social media to share pictures in hot outfits that become the talk of the town.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 8:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 5, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood actress made her debut film *Dhadak*, which was highly anticipated due to her lineage as the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The film's success marked her entry into the Bollywood industry. Janhvi was in the news following the tragic death of her mother, Sridevi. The news was widely covered by media, and Janhvi’s emotional response and public appearances during this time were closely followed.

    article_image2

    Janhvi received significant attention for her role as Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena in this biographical film. The film's portrayal of a real-life hero and Janhvi’s performance were widely discussed Janhvi regularly makes headlines for her fashion choices. Her appearances at various events and fashion shows, as well as her style statements, often receive media coverage and generate social media buzz.

    article_image3

    Janhvi has occasionally made headlines for statements or comments that sparked controversy or public debate, often related to her views on industry practices or personal experiences. Her active presence on social media platforms, including Instagram, often garners media attention. Posts related to her personal life, professional achievements, or interactions with fans and other celebrities are frequently covered.

    article_image4

    Announcements about her new projects, collaborations with prominent directors, and involvement in high-profile films consistently make headlines. Her choice of roles and the buzz around her upcoming films are closely followed by the media.

    article_image5

    Janhvi is involved in various charitable activities. She has supported causes such as education and health, contributing to organizations that work towards social welfare. Besides acting, Janhvi has a keen interest in fashion and regularly makes appearances in fashion magazines. She is known for her style and often collaborates with designers and fashion brands.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed RKK

    Devara song Dheere Dheere OUT: Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR's sizzling chemistry in the song is not to be missed

    Bangladesh Unrest: Sonam Kapoor says 'pray for Bangladeshis' as death toll rises, ex-PM Sheikh Hasina resigns RKK

    Bangladesh Unrest: Sonam Kapoor says 'pray for Bangladeshis' as death toll rises, ex-PM Sheikh Hasina resigns

    Did Malaika Arora unfollow ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Instagram? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Malaika Arora unfollow ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Instagram? Here's what we know

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case dmn

    Who is Koottickal Jayachandran? Actor goes into hiding after being accused in POCSO case

    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Sphadikam'; CHECK DETAILS dmn

    'Devadoothan' surpasses lifetime gross of 'Spadikam'; CHECK DETAILS

    Recent Stories

    Explained How Bangladesh crisis is disrupting trade with India; exporters shed light on future implications snt

    Explained: How Bangladesh crisis is disrupting trade with India; exporters shed light on future implications

    Kochi to Agartala: Check out India's top 7 heavy rainfall destinations you must visit gcw eai

    Kochi to Agartala: Check out India's top 7 heavy rainfall destinations you must visit

    Cricket Suresh Raina announces success of his new venture in Amsterdam scr

    Suresh Raina announces success of his new venture in Amsterdam

    Sheikh Hasina resigns: A look at political career of Bangladesh leader gcw

    Sheikh Hasina resigns: A look at political career of Bangladesh leader

    LA28 is waiting Indians laud Lakshya Sen's Paris Olympics show despite losing bronze medal to Lee Zii Ji snt

    'LA28 is waiting': Indians laud Lakshya Sen's Paris Olympics show despite losing bronze medal to Lee Zii Ji

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon