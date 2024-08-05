Janhvi Kapoor SEXY photos: Times when the 'Devara' actress shared breathtaking pictures

Janhvi Kapoor often takes to her social media to share pictures in hot outfits that become the talk of the town.

Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood actress made her debut film *Dhadak*, which was highly anticipated due to her lineage as the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The film's success marked her entry into the Bollywood industry. Janhvi was in the news following the tragic death of her mother, Sridevi. The news was widely covered by media, and Janhvi’s emotional response and public appearances during this time were closely followed.

Janhvi received significant attention for her role as Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena in this biographical film. The film's portrayal of a real-life hero and Janhvi’s performance were widely discussed Janhvi regularly makes headlines for her fashion choices. Her appearances at various events and fashion shows, as well as her style statements, often receive media coverage and generate social media buzz.

Janhvi has occasionally made headlines for statements or comments that sparked controversy or public debate, often related to her views on industry practices or personal experiences. Her active presence on social media platforms, including Instagram, often garners media attention. Posts related to her personal life, professional achievements, or interactions with fans and other celebrities are frequently covered.

Announcements about her new projects, collaborations with prominent directors, and involvement in high-profile films consistently make headlines. Her choice of roles and the buzz around her upcoming films are closely followed by the media.

Janhvi is involved in various charitable activities. She has supported causes such as education and health, contributing to organizations that work towards social welfare. Besides acting, Janhvi has a keen interest in fashion and regularly makes appearances in fashion magazines. She is known for her style and often collaborates with designers and fashion brands.

Latest Videos