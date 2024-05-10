Janhvi Kapoor looks SEXY in 'cricket ball' dress; Rajkummar Rao makes fun of actress' bodycon outfit (PHOTOS)

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were spotted at Sun and Sand Juhu to promote Sharan Sharma's film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'. Janhvi wore a cricket ball outfit while promoting her film.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are now in Mumbai, where they are busy promoting their highly awaited film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The duo made a dazzling entrance that was well fit with the film's theme and demonstrated their sartorial expertise.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi captivated spectators with a magnificent red gown exuding refinement and charm, while Rajkummar added a fun touch to the event with his dark brown suit.

Rajkummar was seen cheekily comparing Janhvi's stunning red clothing to cricket balls in a promotional video that has received much attention, implying a brilliant thematic tie-in with the film's plot set in the cricket world. This modest yet effective allusion sparked intrigue while emphasising the attention to detail in the film's advertising.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Jahnvi looks stunning in a red cut-out dress during the Mumbai promotions of her upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The dress had a halter neck and a deep plunging neckline, which complemented Janhvi Kapoor's overall style.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor's dress had small cricket balls attached to her back. On the other hand, Rajkummar was seen in a light brown suit with a white and brown coloured T-shirt.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi looked hot as she kept her hair free and went for natural waves, light glam makeup, and bare lips.

The cuts in Janhvi's outfit were stitched in white, precisely like a cricket ball. The bodycon silhouette highlighted Janhvi's well-toned curves.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mr and Mrs Mahi promises to be a riveting story, with Rajkummar Rao portraying a great cricketer and Janhvi Kapoor playing his loving girlfriend.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The connection between the two actors, obvious in their previous cooperation in Roohi, has fans excited to see them on screen again.