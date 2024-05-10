Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor looks SEXY in 'cricket ball' dress; Rajkummar Rao makes fun of actress' bodycon outfit (PHOTOS)

    First Published May 10, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were spotted at Sun and Sand Juhu to promote Sharan Sharma's film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'. Janhvi wore a cricket ball outfit while promoting her film.  

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are now in Mumbai, where they are busy promoting their highly awaited film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The duo made a dazzling entrance that was well fit with the film's theme and demonstrated their sartorial expertise.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi captivated spectators with a magnificent red gown exuding refinement and charm, while Rajkummar added a fun touch to the event with his dark brown suit.

    article_image3

    Rajkummar was seen cheekily comparing Janhvi's stunning red clothing to cricket balls in a promotional video that has received much attention, implying a brilliant thematic tie-in with the film's plot set in the cricket world. This modest yet effective allusion sparked intrigue while emphasising the attention to detail in the film's advertising.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Jahnvi looks stunning in a red cut-out dress during the Mumbai promotions of her upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The dress had a halter neck and a deep plunging neckline, which complemented Janhvi Kapoor's overall style.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor's dress had small cricket balls attached to her back. On the other hand, Rajkummar was seen in a light brown suit with a white and brown coloured T-shirt. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi looked hot as she kept her hair free and went for natural waves, light glam makeup, and bare lips. 

    article_image8

    The cuts in Janhvi's outfit were stitched in white, precisely like a cricket ball. The bodycon silhouette highlighted Janhvi's well-toned curves.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Mr and Mrs Mahi promises to be a riveting story, with Rajkummar Rao portraying a great cricketer and Janhvi Kapoor playing his loving girlfriend.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The connection between the two actors, obvious in their previous cooperation in Roohi, has fans excited to see them on screen again.

