Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor BOLD photos: 6 times the SEXY actress took the internet by storm

    First Published May 10, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor is termed one of the hottest actresses in Indian cinema.

    article_image1

    Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the romantic drama film "Dhadak" (2018), which was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film "Sairat." Her performance in the film earned her critical acclaim and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

    article_image2

    Janhvi Kapoor is a trained classical dancer and has learned various dance forms, including Kathak. She often showcases her dancing skills at events and on social media.

    article_image3

    She comes from a prominent Bollywood family. She is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. She has a younger sister named Khushi Kapoor and two half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, from her father's previous marriage.

    article_image4

    Despite her Bollywood lineage, Janhvi Kapoor prioritized her education before pursuing a career in acting. She studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles, USA, to hone her acting skills.

    article_image5

    Janhvi Kapoor shared a close bond with her mother, Sridevi, who was a legendary actress in Indian cinema. She often speaks fondly of her mother in interviews and on social media, expressing her admiration and love for her.

    article_image6

    Janhvi Kapoor is known for her dedication to fitness and maintains a rigorous workout routine to stay in shape. She often shares workout videos and fitness tips with her followers on social media.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Perumani Movie Review: Is Vinoy Forrt, Sunny Wayne starrer worth your time; Read rkn

    Perumani Movie Review: Is Vinoy Forrt, Sunny Wayne starrer worth your time; Read

    Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma getting divorced? Here's what we know ATG

    Arpita Khan, Ayush Sharma getting divorced? Here's what we know

    Srikanth review Is Rajkummar Rao Jyothika movie worth watching ? RBA

    Srikanth REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika’s movie worth watching?

    JioCinema Murder In Mahim LEAKED: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz's crime-thriller series on torrent sites RBA

    JioCinema's Murder In Mahim LEAKED: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz's crime-thriller series on torrent sites

    Cannes Aishwarya Rai Aditi Rao Hydari to set to walk the red carpet at prestigious film festival ATG

    Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari to set to walk the red carpet at prestigious film festival

    Recent Stories

    Highly undesirable': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter on voter turnout draws ECI ire AJR

    'Highly undesirable': Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter on voter turnout draws ECI ire

    Baby Reindeer: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show RBA

    Baby Reindeer: 7 reasons to watch Netflix's popular show

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails supreme court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal anr

    'Big blow to BJP...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails SC's decision to grant bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment vkp

    Ahmedabad school bomb threat: Pakistan link uncovered, email probe leads to a military cantonment

    WhatsApp update: Meta rolls out new design and look for Android, iOS users; Check what's changed gcw

    WhatsApp update: Meta rolls out new design and look for Android, iOS users; Check what's changed

    Recent Videos

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon
    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon