Many viewers appreciated Vijay's powerful screen presence, calling his introductory sequence one of the biggest highlights of the film. Several social media users described the title card and entry scene as "goosebumps-worthy," while also praising the prison action sequences.

#JanaNayagan Mediocre 1st Half!



The interval block is solid and the main highlight so far. Apart from that and a few template elevation scenes, the execution has been sloppy. Bobby Deol’s villain track is absurd, the VFX is poor, and the core daughter emotion feels half baked.… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 23, 2026

Bobby Deol's villainous appearance received positive mentions from some viewers, although opinions varied later. Anirudh Ravichander's background score was widely credited for enhancing the film's larger-than-life moments. Audiences also appreciated the references to M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), cameo appearances, and the visuals of Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The song Chella Magale was another aspect that earned praise.