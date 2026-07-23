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Jana Nayagan FIRST Review: Vijay Impresses, But Story and VFX Receive Mixed Response
Jana Nayagan FIRST Review: Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film has finally hit theatres, with fans celebrating its release like a festival. While Vijay's performance has won praise, early social media reviews have delivered a mix of appreciation
Fans Praise Vijay's Screen Presence and Mass Entertainment
Many viewers appreciated Vijay's powerful screen presence, calling his introductory sequence one of the biggest highlights of the film. Several social media users described the title card and entry scene as "goosebumps-worthy," while also praising the prison action sequences.
#JanaNayagan Mediocre 1st Half!
The interval block is solid and the main highlight so far. Apart from that and a few template elevation scenes, the execution has been sloppy. Bobby Deol’s villain track is absurd, the VFX is poor, and the core daughter emotion feels half baked.…
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) July 23, 2026
Bobby Deol's villainous appearance received positive mentions from some viewers, although opinions varied later. Anirudh Ravichander's background score was widely credited for enhancing the film's larger-than-life moments. Audiences also appreciated the references to M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), cameo appearances, and the visuals of Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The song Chella Magale was another aspect that earned praise.
Storytelling, VFX and Emotional Connect Receive Criticism
Not all reactions were positive. Several viewers felt the first half was only average despite an engaging interval sequence. Critics on social media pointed out that the screenplay follows a familiar commercial formula, with repetitive elevation scenes and uneven execution.
Some users also criticised Bobby Deol's character arc, describing the villain's role as underdeveloped. The visual effects came under scrutiny, with many calling them below expectations for a film of this scale. Others believed the emotional storyline involving the daughter lacked depth and failed to leave a lasting impact.
Mixed Verdict Leaves Box Office Prospects Open
Opinions became even more divided regarding the second half. While some viewers felt the film successfully delivered a mass entertainer designed for Vijay's fanbase, others claimed the narrative weakened after the interval, making the story predictable and emotionally flat.
Despite the criticism, many fans made it clear that they were watching the film to celebrate Vijay's final outing as an actor rather than expecting a flawless cinematic experience. With massive opening-day enthusiasm and strong fan support, all eyes are now on Jana Nayagan's box office performance and whether it can emerge as the biggest blockbuster of Vijay's career before his political journey begins.
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