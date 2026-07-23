The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 6.50 crore net on its sixth day (Wednesday), according to early box office estimates. Although collections fell by around 22 percent from Tuesday's Rs 8.35 crore, the film's overall performance remained strong.

Its six-day India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 84.15 crore, while the gross collection has reached around Rs 100.38 crore. With this achievement, The Odyssey has become only the 21st Hollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India.

The milestone also marks Christopher Nolan's second film to enter the prestigious club after Oppenheimer. Lead actor Matt Damon has also recorded his second Rs 100 crore Hollywood release in the Indian market.