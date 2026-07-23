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The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Enters Rs 100 Crore Club in India
The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has crossed the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India within its first week. The Matt Damon-led epic has become only the 21st Hollywood film to achieve the milestone in the country
The Odyssey Enters the Rs 100 Crore Club
The Odyssey earned an estimated Rs 6.50 crore net on its sixth day (Wednesday), according to early box office estimates. Although collections fell by around 22 percent from Tuesday's Rs 8.35 crore, the film's overall performance remained strong.
Its six-day India net collection now stands at approximately Rs 84.15 crore, while the gross collection has reached around Rs 100.38 crore. With this achievement, The Odyssey has become only the 21st Hollywood film to cross the Rs 100 crore gross mark in India.
The milestone also marks Christopher Nolan's second film to enter the prestigious club after Oppenheimer. Lead actor Matt Damon has also recorded his second Rs 100 crore Hollywood release in the Indian market.
English Version Leads the Film's Success
The film opened with an impressive Rs 17.40 crore net on its first day and benefited from strong weekend momentum, collecting over Rs 61 crore during its opening weekend.
The original English version has been the biggest contributor to the film's earnings, accounting for nearly Rs 66.55 crore of the total India net collection. Premium IMAX screenings and positive audience response have played a major role in sustaining collections.
Meanwhile, the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions have added less than Rs 20 crore combined, highlighting the popularity of Nolan's films among audiences who prefer watching them in English.
Strong Global Debut Adds to the Momentum
The Odyssey has also made a remarkable impact internationally. The film opened with an estimated USD 124.5 million in North America and another USD 139.6 million from overseas markets, delivering Christopher Nolan's biggest opening weekend since The Dark Knight Rises.
Shot entirely with IMAX cameras, the film generated exceptional ticket sales through the premium format. IMAX contributed nearly USD 29.6 million from North America and USD 51.8 million worldwide, making it the strongest global opening weekend in the format's history.
Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he embarks on a dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Alongside Matt Damon, the film features Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo and Mia Goth.
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