Tamil Nadu CM and actor C Joseph Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' has finally released after overcoming several obstacles. Actor Jai thanked fans for their support and praised Vijay's political leadership. Fans across the state are celebrating the release.

Following high anticipation and several delays, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' has finally opened in theatres, bringing much joy to his fans.

Actor Jai Praises CM Vijay, Thanks Fans

As 'Jana Nayagan' hit theatres, Tamil actor Jai addressed fans and thanked them for their unwavering support. Speaking to the media, Jai shared, "Jana Nayagan is set to release tomorrow after overcoming several obstacles and opposition. Even if the film is released on mobile platforms, Thalapathy Vijay's fans will watch it only in theatres. Like the phrase 'I'm Waiting,' all of you have patiently waited for this moment, and I thank you for your unwavering support." The actor also went on to praise Vijay's political leadership, adding, "Our Thalapathy, Joseph Vijay, has now become the Chief Minister. I pray that his governance continues not only for the next five years but for generations to come. I also request all of you to continue extending your wholehearted support to him."

Fans Turn 'Jana Nayagan' Release into a Festival

Meanwhile, fans across Tamil Nadu have turned the film's release into a grand celebration as they gathered outside cinema halls to catch the early shows of 'Jana Nayagan' on Thursday. Visuals from Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu showed an enthusiastic crowd lined up outside the cinema, with many eagerly waiting to watch the first-day-first show.

Supporters were also seen dancing joyfully, cheering, and celebrating the release, creating a festive atmosphere. On the other hand, posters of Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' and the actor-politician's large cut-outs have also been placed by his fans at various locations.

About 'Jana Nayagan'

Earlier this month, CM and actor Vijay, in an official Instagram post, announced the film's new release date and also unveiled a brand new poster of the film, confirming that 'Jana Nayagan' will hit theatres on July 23. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain. The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar. (ANI)