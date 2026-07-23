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Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1: Vijay's Final Film Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Worldwide
Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has finally released in theatres, with trade analysts predicting a massive worldwide opening. Strong advance bookings, enthusiastic fan response and overseas demand have fuelled expectations of a blockbuster debut.
Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1 Preditcion
Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has finally hit theatres after months of anticipation. Directed by H. Vinoth, the action thriller has opened to massive fanfare, with trade analysts predicting a blockbuster start at the box office. The release comes just months after Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister following the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's victory in the state assembly elections.
Rs 100 Crore Opening on the Cards?
According to trade estimates, Jana Nayagan is expected to earn between Rs 80 crore and Rs 100 crore worldwide on its opening day. The film has already collected Rs 15.09 crore in India through advance bookings, while global pre-sales, including block bookings, have crossed Rs 30 crore. With more than 5.01 lakh tickets sold on BookMyShow and screenings across nearly 2,500 screens in India, the film is expected to benefit from strong spot bookings and enthusiastic first-day audiences.
Advance Booking and Overseas Buzz
The Tamil version has led advance sales by earning Rs 10.22 crore through the sale of over 4.17 lakh tickets across 5,000-plus shows. Meanwhile, the film has also witnessed encouraging overseas demand, particularly in North America, where advance bookings have crossed $350,000 (around Rs 2.93 crore). Although the Telugu and Hindi versions have recorded comparatively lower pre-sales, the overall response remains strong ahead of release.
Revised Version Reaches Theatres
Before its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan underwent a lengthy certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the producers, the delay allowed the team to add fresh scenes, new songs and several changes to the final cut. The theatrical version also introduces Vijay as "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu" in the title card and includes references linked to his political journey. Despite earlier reports of an alleged online leak, excitement for the film remained high, making Jana Nayagan one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.
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