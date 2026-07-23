Before its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan underwent a lengthy certification process with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the producers, the delay allowed the team to add fresh scenes, new songs and several changes to the final cut. The theatrical version also introduces Vijay as "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu" in the title card and includes references linked to his political journey. Despite earlier reports of an alleged online leak, excitement for the film remained high, making Jana Nayagan one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year.