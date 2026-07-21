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Leo to GOAT: 7 Must-Watch Thalapathy Vijay Movies Before Jana Nayagan Hits Theatres
With Jana Nayagan set to mark Thalapathy Vijay's latest big-screen outing, fans revisiting his filmography have plenty to choose from. Here are seven films that showcase different phases of the superstar's career.
Leo (2023)
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is one of Vijay's biggest action films in recent years. Featuring Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja, the film blends intense action with an emotional family story and remains a popular pick among fans.
The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) (2024)
In Venkat Prabhu's sci-fi action entertainer, Vijay takes on dual roles in a story packed with espionage, technology and high-octane action. The film also features Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan and Meenakshi Chaudhary.
Varisu (2023)
For those who enjoy family dramas, Varisu offers a different side of Vijay. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film revolves around family relationships, business rivalries and emotional conflicts, balanced with commercial entertainment.
Master (2021)
One of Vijay's most acclaimed releases, Master pairs him with Vijay Sethupathi in a gripping face-off. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film follows a college professor who takes on a powerful criminal operating through a juvenile home.
Beast (2022)
Beast is an action thriller set inside a shopping mall taken over by terrorists. Vijay plays a former RAW agent who steps in to rescue hostages, delivering stylish action sequences alongside Pooja Hegde.
Bigil (2019)
Directed by Atlee, Bigil combines sports, drama and action. Vijay appears in dual roles as a football coach and his father, while the story focuses on women's football and overcoming personal challenges.
Mersal (2017)
Mersal remains one of Vijay's most talked-about films. Directed by Atlee, the blockbuster features Vijay in multiple roles and blends action, emotion and social commentary, with Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen in key roles.
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