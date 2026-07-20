Months before its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan suffered a major setback after portions of the film reportedly leaked online. Many believed the incident would hurt its theatrical prospects, but the response from audiences has proved otherwise. Vijay's fans have transformed the release into a grand farewell celebration, resulting in exceptional demand for tickets across key markets.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have emerged as the strongest contributors to advance bookings, with the Tamil version receiving overwhelming support. The Telugu version has witnessed a comparatively slower response, while the Hindi version currently has limited bookings due to fewer shows being listed.