Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay's Final Film Breaks 2026 Industry Records
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan has turned pre-release excitement into record-breaking ticket sales. Despite an online leak months ago, the film has registered impressive advance bookings
Jana Nayagan Defies Leak Scare With Massive Fan Support
Months before its theatrical release, Jana Nayagan suffered a major setback after portions of the film reportedly leaked online. Many believed the incident would hurt its theatrical prospects, but the response from audiences has proved otherwise. Vijay's fans have transformed the release into a grand farewell celebration, resulting in exceptional demand for tickets across key markets.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have emerged as the strongest contributors to advance bookings, with the Tamil version receiving overwhelming support. The Telugu version has witnessed a comparatively slower response, while the Hindi version currently has limited bookings due to fewer shows being listed.
Vijay's Final Film Creates a New Kollywood Benchmark
Jana Nayagan has earned an estimated Rs 9.58 crore gross in India through opening day advance bookings alone. With three days still remaining before release, trade analysts expect the pre-sales figure to comfortably cross Rs 15 crore.
The film has already overtaken Karuppu to register the highest opening day advance bookings for a Tamil film in 2026. The impressive momentum has reinforced confidence within the trade that the film could emerge as one of the year's biggest box office openers.
Jana Nayagan Eyes Higher Position Among 2026's Biggest Openers
At present, Jana Nayagan ranks eighth among the highest opening day advance bookings of 2026. It is now closing in on The Odyssey (Rs 10.3 crore) and Ustad Bhagat Singh (Rs 10.49 crore), with industry experts expecting it to move further up the rankings before release.
Top Opening Day Advance Bookings of 2026 (Gross):
Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 53 crore Peddi – Rs 20.66 crore Rajasaab – Rs 15.31 crore Man Shankar Vara Prasad Garu – Rs 14 crore+ Border 2 – Rs 12.5 crore Ustad Bhagat Singh – Rs 10.49 crore The Odyssey – Rs 10.3 crore Jana Nayagan – Rs 9.58 crore
With advance bookings continuing to grow steadily, Jana Nayagan is well positioned to climb higher in the 2026 rankings. The film's strong pre-release momentum highlights the immense anticipation surrounding Vijay's final outing, making it one of the year's most-awaited theatrical releases.
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