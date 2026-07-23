After months of delays, Jana Nayagan has finally hit theatres, with fans across Tamil Nadu celebrating Vijay's latest release. Huge crowds, drum performances and first-day-first-show excitement turned cinema halls into festive venues.

After months of delays and anticipation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C. Joseph Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally released in theatres. The film's arrival triggered massive celebrations across Tamil Nadu, with fans gathering in large numbers outside cinema halls to witness the first-day-first show.

Fans Turn Theatres Into Festival Venues

From the early hours of the morning, Vijay's supporters flocked to theatres across the state, creating a festive atmosphere. Videos circulating on social media showed fans dancing, bursting into cheers and celebrating the release with drum performances and cut-outs of the actor.

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At Chennai's Rohini Theatre in Koyambedu, long queues of moviegoers formed well before the first screening. Several theatres were decorated with giant posters and banners, reflecting the excitement surrounding Vijay's latest release.

Actor Jai Thanks Fans for Their Support

Amid the celebrations, Tamil actor Jai expressed gratitude to Vijay's fans for standing by the film despite its delayed release.

Speaking to the media, Jai said, "Jana Nayagan is finally releasing after overcoming several obstacles and opposition. Even if the film is available on mobile platforms, Thalapathy Vijay's fans will choose to watch it only in theatres. Like the phrase 'I'm Waiting,' all of you patiently waited for this moment, and I sincerely thank you for your unwavering support."

Earlier this month, Vijay officially confirmed the film's revised release date through an Instagram post, unveiling a new poster and announcing that Jana Nayagan would hit theatres on July 23.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain in key roles alongside Vijay.

The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Sathyan Sooryan has handled cinematography. Pradeep E. Ragav serves as the editor, with V. Selvakumar overseeing the production design.

With strong advance bookings and enthusiastic fan celebrations, Jana Nayagan has opened to a grand theatrical reception, marking one of the biggest Tamil film releases of the year.