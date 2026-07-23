Director Yeon Sang-ho will helm 'Parasyte: Tamiya', a new live-action series for Netflix starring Shioli Kutsuna. Set for a 2027 release, it follows the success of 'Parasyte: The Grey' and will focus on the parasite Ryoko Tamiya's perspective.

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Director Yeon Sang-ho is all set to return to the 'Parasyte' universe, with plans for a new live-action series titled 'Parasyte: Tamiya'. Sharing Shioli Kutsuna, the series will be released on Netflix in 2027, reported Variety.

The upcoming 'Parasyte' live-action series marks another collaboration between Netflix and Yeon after developing hit titles like 'Hellbound' and 'Parasyte: The Grey'. Yeon has developed and co-written the script for 'Parasyte: Tamiya' with Ryu Yong-jae. Wowpoint, the production company behind Yeon's 'Human Vapor' and 'Parasyte: The Grey', will produce the series, while Kakimoto Kensaku and Nakagawa Kazuhiro are directing.

Following the release of the 'Parasyte' live-action series, it spent four weeks on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV list and reached No 1 in 34 countries following its 2024 release.

New Series to Focus on Ryoko Tamiya's Perspective

Coming to the original manga, it follows Ryoko Tamiya, a parasite who takes over the body of a high school teacher. Initially violent and indiscriminate, Tamiya slowly learns from her human surroundings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Japan | ネットフリックス (@netflixjp) She is left wondering how a parasite and human sharing a single body can lead to coexistence, offering her species a better chance at survival than conflict.

The upcoming series will focus on the story from her perspective, tracking the original human, the parasite who inhabits her, and the creature caught between both worlds.

Speaking about the same, Yeon Sang-ho explained, "Her struggles over the nature of her own existence are what elevate the original 'Parasyte' from a simple hero-based manga aimed at kids to something deeper. I think the anguish she experiences is the essence of 'Parasyte,'" as quoted by Variety.

About the 'Parasyte' Franchise

It is worth mentioning that the 'Parasyte' manga, which is created by Hitoshi Iwaaki and published by Kodansha, has already been adapted into a film series, an anime, and the Netflix Korean drama 'Parasyte: The Grey'. (ANI)