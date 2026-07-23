Dhamaal 4 enjoyed an impressive opening weekend, collecting Rs 14 crore on its first day before rising to Rs 22.50 crore on Day 2 and peaking at Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3. As expected, collections slowed on weekdays, but the film maintained a consistent pace with earnings of Rs 8.75 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 9.50 crore, Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 6 crore over the next three days.

By the end of its first week, the comedy had collected Rs 96 crore India net, while its domestic gross reached Rs 114.49 crore. The worldwide gross stood at Rs 132.74 crore, giving the film a solid platform for its second week.

Second Week Pushes Film Beyond Rs 132 Crore

The second weekend once again boosted the film's collections. It earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 8, officially crossing the Rs 100 crore India net mark. Collections improved further with Rs 10.25 crore on Day 9 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 10 as family audiences continued to support the film.

Weekday numbers naturally slowed, with Rs 3.25 crore on Day 11 and Rs 4 crore on Day 12. These collections took the India net total to Rs 131.75 crore, while the domestic gross climbed to Rs 156.80 crore. Overseas markets also contributed, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 179.10 crore by the end of Day 12.

Day 13 Early Estimates Keep Momentum Alive

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 collected around Rs 1.15 crore on Day 13 from 5,596 shows across India. With these early figures, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 132.90 crore, while the domestic gross has increased to approximately Rs 158.16 crore. Final figures for the day are expected to rise further.

The film now has a realistic chance of touching the Rs 135 crore India net mark before its theatrical momentum begins to slow. Despite facing fresh competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Dhamaal 4 continues to benefit from positive word-of-mouth, repeat family audiences and the enduring popularity of the franchise.

Day-wise Box Office Collection

Week 1: Rs 96.00 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.50 crore

Day 9: Rs 10.25 crore

Day 10: Rs 12.75 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.00 crore

Day 13 (Early Estimates): Rs 1.15 crore

Total India Net: Rs 132.90 crore

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise's trademark blend of slapstick comedy, mistaken identities and treasure-hunt adventure. The story follows a group of eccentric characters who embark on a chaotic race to uncover hidden riches, resulting in hilarious situations and over-the-top comedy. The film features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta.