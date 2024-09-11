Is Shubman Gill dating Avneet Kaur? Here's what we know

On Shubman Gill's 25th birthday, Avneet Kaur shared a photo with him on Instagram, sparking speculation of a romantic relationship.

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill who was previously said to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, is believed to have moved on. Speculations now say that he is involved in a romantic interest with influencer Avneet Kaur. This is not just in the air but these rumours came to be true as the two were spotted together on several occasions, adding fuel to the fire.

On Gill's 25th birthday, Avneet Kaur shared a photo with him on Instagram, sparking speculation of a romantic relationship. She captioned the photo, "Happy birthday, Shubman! Keep inspiring people! Proud of you always.” Shubhman Gill and Avneet were sighted in London in December 2023, enjoying each other's company.

Avneet's Instagram pictures showcasing the cricketer fueled dating rumors. While neither side has verified nor refuted these rumors, their public appearances together have kept the gossip mills going. The coupling of Gill and Avneet has piqued fans' interest due to their mutual enthusiasm for fitness and age. Both are young and successful, making them an apparent perfect fit. Only time will tell whether these rumors are true or mere speculation.

