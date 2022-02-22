Is sex that all men seek on online dating? Former Miss Britain makes bold statement

Former Miss Great Britain April Banbury has said that she has given up on finding love in her life after dating over 100 men.

Image: April Banbury/Instagram

Would you believe someone as gorgeous and pretty as April Banbury, former Miss Great Britain, to have difficulties in finding love? That too after having to date more than 100 men? Well, it is true. The beauty queen has opened about how the men she has liked to have disappeared after a first few dates.

Image: April Banbury/Instagram

The 32-year-old beauty pageant winner, April Banbury cannot find a boyfriend. She gave up on finding the love of her life after being on a string of bad dates. What’s worse is the fact that she is a wedding dress designer who is always surrounded by brides, questioning April on her single status. ALSO READ: Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

Image: April Banbury/Instagram

Despite being so pretty, April Banbury said that she turned to online dating because men would rarely approach her. “I never get chatted up in a bar. Men do not approach me ordinarily, which is why I turned to online dating,” she said in an interview recently.

Image: April Banbury/Instagram

And her online dating experience has not been great either. April Banbury said that she has been on horrific dates and has also encountered red flags numerous times. She recalled one such date when last year she was “desperately looking for love” and was seeing this one guy. She soon started seeing red flags in cancelled dates and excuses after which she decided to cut him off completely. On one of her dates with another man, April got invited for dinner. While the guy chose the venue, he also tried making April pay for the bill; she swiftly made an exit on her way out. ALSO READ: Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity

Image: April Banbury/Instagram

She has also been on dates where the guy tried to ‘luck’ on the first date itself. This one date that April recalls is where the guy came to drop her off but jumped out as soon as she reached her residence. She says he made an excuse to go up with April to her place but she identified the red flag on time.

Image: April Banbury/Instagram

While April Banbury may have gone on over 100 dates, she has one rule set for herself, which she also believes is the ‘fourth date curse’, as she says. April has a clear no-sex policy in the first few dates of meeting a guy, and thus she thinks that men don’t stick around with her after the fourth date. ALSO READ: Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof

Image: April Banbury/Instagram

Calling herself old-fashioned for having the no-sex rule, she said, “I like to get to know someone before we get into that. I might be old-fashioned in that respect, but that’s not me.” In fact, she did break her own rule once and slept with one of her dates, only for the man to leave her feeling “used”.

Image: April Banbury/Instagram

April Banbury says that men should be open about what they are seeking out of online dating instead of leading on a woman and then eventually leaving her. She says if men are clear with their thoughts, she would know whether to go ahead with the man or not.

Image: April Banbury/Instagram