    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Feb 17, 2022, 5:24 PM IST
    Sofia Jirau is a young 24-year-old model from Puerto Rico has created history. This young and beautiful model has been featured as one of the models for the luxurious lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret. Jirau is the first person with Down Syndrome who has been selected as a model for the lingerie brand.

    Proud of her achievement, Sofia Jirau took to Instagram to share her happiness with her Insta fam. She has been chosen for Victoria’s Secret’s new brand campaign for its latest undergarment collection called Love Cloud.

    Sharing her happiness and excitement, Sofia Jirau wrote in her social media post, “One day I dreamed it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true. I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria’s Secret model with Down syndrome!” she wrote in Spanish.

    ALSO READ: Is Barbara Palvin hotter than Kim Kardashian? These bikini photos of Victoria's Secret model are proof

    Sofia Jirau is one of the 17 women who have been selected by Victoria’s Secret for its latest campaign. The lingerie brand has described its campaign as “first of its kind” as it has chosen women from more inclusive and diverse backgrounds.

    The Puerto Rican model began her modelling career some two years ago when she debuted at the glamorous New York Fashion Week. Sofia Jirau, who runs her own website, wrote saying how she always dreamt of modelling on the runway of one of the most important fashion shows in the world.

    ALSO READ: Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity

    Other than modelling, Sofia Jirau also runs her own line of clothing and accessories that she had launched in 2019. Labelled ‘Alavette’, the brand’s name suggests Sofia’s favourite phrase – I love it!

    Last year, Victoria’s Secret had announced that it will no longer call its models Victoria’s Secret Angels. This major decision came in after years of backlash that the luxurious lingerie brand had faced for not showing more diverse bodies.

