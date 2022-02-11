  • Facebook
    Adidas Breast Campaign: Global brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Allen Solly, that spoke of body positivity

    Adidas is not the first brand to run a campaign on body positivity. Check out these brands that have had similar campaigns in the past.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    If you have been seeing Adidas’ colourful sports bras on your social media feed, it is because the brand has started a campaign to promote its new range of sports bras. But this campaign is no casual one; it comes with a message. Adidas has gone a step ahead to talk of body positivity by sharing images of 25 breasts of all sizes, as a part of its promotion for the inclusive range of sports bras. With this campaign, Adidas has drawn everyone’s attention towards body positivity. Let’s take a look at brands that have spoken about body positivity with their commercial campaigns:

    Adidas’ Sports Bra range: The fresh in the list is clearly Adidas. It has once again brought all the attention to the topic of body positivity. On Thursday, the brand put out a post on social media that showed a collage of 25 different sizes of breasts. Another post-it put up was women in colourful sports bras. All this was a part of a campaign that did not only address the issue of body positivity but also a way to promote its new sports bra line.

    Victoria’s Secret: Last year, global brand Victoria’s Secret launched a campaign that aimed at promoting body positivity. The lingerie brand ditched calling its supermodels ‘Angels’.

    All’s ‘I am Better Curvy’ ad: Clothing brand All roped in women influencers to get talking about body positivity to highlight how women become a victim to trolls for their body type. The campaign aimed at inculcating acceptance and encouragement for all body types.

    My right to wear by Urbanic: With the campaign, the apparel brand, Urbanic, focused on being size-inclusive. It aimed at breaking the stereotype that stylish clothes are accessible only by women with lean bodies.

    Fab Alley’s ‘Fab Fits All: As the campaign’s name suggests, Fab Alley supports body positivity too. Its campaign highlighted that the brand fits one and all, irrespective of their height, size or weight, breaking all the stereotypes.

    ‘Fit for All’ by Zivame: The lingerie brand’s ad campaign was created by Lowe Lintas. The idea behind the ad campaign was to tell all women that as they all had different sizes, so does their lingerie.

    ‘Own your shape’ by Allen Solly: Ogilvy India did a fantastic job at creating a campaign on body positivity for Allen Solly. The campaign highlighted that women are beyond the concept of ‘one size fits all’ and embraced different body sizes.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
