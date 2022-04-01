Is Piggy Chops relishing her motherhood? Madhu Chopra reveals

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has opened on her daughter embracing motherhood.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby daughter, early this year. They made their daughter’s announcement through a post on Instagram. They welcome their first baby through surrogacy in late January. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra has now opened up about her daughter’s new journey as a mother. She shared details about she is embracing her motherhood after her daughter’s birth.

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kept a low profile ever since the birth of their daughter. Priyanka’s first public appearance after their child’s birth came at the pre-Oscars event that was held recently. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre-Oscars event costs a bomb?

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

On Thursday, Madhu Chopra in an interview with ETimes said that she has met her granddaughter and continues to think about her at all times. “I don’t even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one,” Madhu said while speaking of her granddaughter.

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Madhu Chopra was also asked about how Priyanka Chopra is embracing her motherhood. To this, the cosmologist said the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ actor is happy with the two new feet that have entered their lives. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s 7 steamy pics in her stunning swimwear collection

Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram