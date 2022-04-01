Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Piggy Chops relishing her motherhood? Madhu Chopra reveals

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has opened on her daughter embracing motherhood.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a baby daughter, early this year. They made their daughter’s announcement through a post on Instagram. They welcome their first baby through surrogacy in late January. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra has now opened up about her daughter’s new journey as a mother. She shared details about she is embracing her motherhood after her daughter’s birth.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kept a low profile ever since the birth of their daughter. Priyanka’s first public appearance after their child’s birth came at the pre-Oscars event that was held recently.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre-Oscars event costs a bomb?

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    On Thursday, Madhu Chopra in an interview with ETimes said that she has met her granddaughter and continues to think about her at all times. “I don’t even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one,” Madhu said while speaking of her granddaughter.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Madhu Chopra was also asked about how Priyanka Chopra is embracing her motherhood. To this, the cosmologist said the ‘Matrix Resurrections’ actor is happy with the two new feet that have entered their lives.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s 7 steamy pics in her stunning swimwear collection

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Speaking more about her newly born granddaughter and Priyanka Chopra, she said that Priyanka is “happy and joyous” in her motherhood. Madhu also said that though she often facetime with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their daughter, she is yet to visit Los Angeles to meet her granddaughter.

