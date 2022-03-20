Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra’s 7 steamy pics in her stunning swimwear collection

    First Published Mar 20, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Global diva Priyanka Chopra knows how to rock swimwear and her Instagram is proof of that. Check out some of her best photographs in swimwear that the actor has shared on her social media.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    It feels like just yesterday when Priyanka Chopra came out of the waters wearing a golden shimmery swimwear in Dostana that made everyone gawk at her body. The wet hair flip she did for the particular scene, still remains a favourite of her fans to date! And that is not the only time when she has looked her hottest best in a bikini or a swimsuit. Priyanka Chopra has never shied from donning a bikini since she was 19, something that she revealed once revealed in an Instagram post. Here are seven pictures from Priyanka’s Instagram profile that show her rocking her vibrant collection of swimwear.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra is one of the actresses who are known not only for their bold fashion sense but also for the boldness that reflects in their thoughts. She has never minced her words while speaking up her mind. At the same time, Priyanka is also a feminist in the truest sense who has always raised her voice in support of women.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    In a black and red bikini, Priyanka Chopra shows off her sculpted midriff and toned thighs. And don’t forget to check out her belly piercing. Her swimwear pictures inspire women to workout just like Priyanka does!

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra boasts a wide range of swimwear collections in vibrant colours. These swimsuits and bikinis of Priyanka Chopra from been brought from the most luxurious brands and are priced for a bomb.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    While these swimwear pictures of Priyanka Chopra are really hot, they also prove how much of a water baby our ‘Desi Girl’ is. She never skips a chance of getting herself clicked in the waters – whether it is a pool, at a beach or chilling on a yacht.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Those who follow this global star on social media would also recall the pictures that Priyanka Chopra had shared from her New year’s eve celebrations with her singer-actor hubby Nick Jonas. Priyanka had worn an orange bikini in one of the many pictures that she had shared on her Instagram profile from the celebrations.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi with her husband Nick Jonas and their friends in a desi fashion at the Los Angeles residence.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra shared a set of pictures and videos from their Holi celebrations. This year’s Holi was a lot more special to Priyanka and Nick Jonas since it is the first Holi after their daughter’s birth through surrogacy.

