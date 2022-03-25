Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari diamond bracelet from pre-Oscars event costs a bomb?

    First Published Mar 25, 2022, 2:37 PM IST

    Priyanka Chopra co-hosted the pre-Oscar event at Beverly Hills on Thursday. The delicate diamond bracelet she wore on her black saree, will cost you a bomb!

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra co-hosted the pre-Oscar event on Thursday, March 24, at Beverly Hills. The actress was co-hosting the event along with Kumail Nanjiani and Mindy Kaling. The pre-Oscar event was held to basically celebrate South Asian excellence in Hollywood. A star-studded event, the pre-Oscars also saw speeches from those who attended it, including Priyanka Chopra herself.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram


    For the big night, Priyanka Chopra arrived in a desi style, wearing a chic black sequenced saree that came along with an embroidered border. The chiffon saree that she draped made her look stunningly beautiful.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: Priyanka Chopra co-hosts pre-event in black saree; see pics

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    To enhance the look for the black saree further, Priyanka Chopra wore emerald green and diamond earrings. As for the make-up, she wore bold eyeliner and nude lip colour, keeping it natural and subtle.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    While it is difficult to take one’s eyes off the beauty that our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra is, one thing that grabbed our attention the more of the strikingly beautiful diamond bracelet that she wore.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s 7 steamy pics in her stunning swimwear collection

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra wore Bulgari’s diamond Serpenti Viper bracelet. Both, her earrings and the bracelet are from the luxury brand Bulgari. While the price of her earrings to yet to be known, Priyanka’s bracelet is priced at Rs 20 lakh, roughly.

    Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is presently busy taking care of and spending time with Nick Jonas and her’s newly born daughter.

