Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2026 falls on September 18. Know the three-day dates, Gauri Avahan, Puja Vidhi, Naivedya, Nakshatra, Visarjan and Maharashtra's traditional Gauri celebrations.

While Ganeshotsav festivities continue in Maharashtra, there is yet another festivity that is about to make headlines among the Marathi households. Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2026 is not far away, with people all ready to celebrate the festivity by bringing Goddess Gauri to their homes adorned with flowers, rangoli, decor, prayers, and a sumptuous feast.

This three-day celebration starts from Gauri Avahan on September 17, proceeds with Jyeshtha Gauri Puja on September 18, and ends with the Gauri Visarjan on September 19.

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2026: All the Three Important Dates

The main Jyeshtha Gauri Puja falls on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Here is the full schedule for three days:

Gauri Avahan: September 17, 2026, Thursday

September 17, 2026, Thursday Jyeshtha Gauri Puja: September 18, 2026, Friday

September 18, 2026, Friday Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan: September 19, 2026, Saturday

The actual auspicious timing may vary from place to place depending upon the Panchang, followed by the individual households.

From Gauri Avahan to Visarjan: Activities During the Festival

The first day is Gauri Avahan and denotes the formal arrival of the Goddess. The house is cleansed and decorated, and rangoli, flowers, lamps, and other traditional decorations are done to prepare the Puja area.

Some families pray by having the idol or symbol of the goddess in their Puja, and traditional masks are also used by some families. There are families that celebrate the festival by having two types of Gauri, Jyeshtha and Kanishtha, while others have only one form.

The second day is for the main Puja and devotees offer flowers, turmeric, kumkum, akshata, fruits, and other offerings before making the Naivedya and Aarti.

The last day of the celebration is on September 19 with Gauri Visarjan and people bid goodbye to the Goddess after her stay at home. The procedures of Visarjan are not the same for everyone, and some families preserve their traditional masks or symbols of the goddess.

Jyeshtha Gauri Puja Vidhi: What Do Families Do?

There is no particular Puja process that each family follows, but generally, the Puja begins with cleaning and decoration of the Puja place.

Next step is installation of the Gauri idol along with preparation of the Kalash and other Puja articles. Then, the Goddess is invoked with prayers, and after that flowers, turmeric, kumkum, akshata, sandalwood, incense and lights are offered.

After the offerings are made, the Naivedya is offered to Gauri, followed by singing of the Gauri Aarti and chanting of prayers for good fortune and happiness of the family members.

What Is Prepared as Jyeshtha Gauri Naivedya?

One of the most significant things in the celebration of Gauri is the food offered in her Puja.

The foods that can be offered to Gauri include Puran Poli, modak, kheer, various rice preparations, vegetables, fruits, coconut and other specialities of Maharashtra cuisine. Also, many families make a very rich feast comprising several dishes from vegetables.

Why Is Gauri Puja So Significant In Ganeshotsav?

The worship of Goddess Gauri is very closely associated with the festival of Ganeshotsav, and there are many legends which hold Goddess Gauri as the mother of Lord Ganesha and also consider her as an incarnation of Goddess Parvati.

Besides being a religious ceremony, bringing in Goddess Gauri at home has always been considered as an opportunity for the whole family to unite, cook delicious food and follow the customs of their ancestors.

With such variety of rituals, food and customs, the Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan has remained one of the most unusual traditions of the Ganeshotsav festivities in Maharashtra.