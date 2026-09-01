Actor Sanjay Mishra interacted with students at a Hindi Diwas event at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), sharing memories of his connection with the city, his acting journey, and advising students to embrace failure and stay connected to their roots.

Actor Sanjay Mishra interacted with students at a Hindi Diwas programme held at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), where he spoke about his connection with Banaras, his acting journey and the importance of staying connected to one’s roots. The programme was organised by the Hindi Publication Committee at the Mahamana Hall of the university. Students, teachers and literature lovers attended the event. The occasion also saw the unveiling of the latest edition of the magazine Achintya 6.0, titled Kshitij Ke Pare (Beyond the Horizon). The guests were also honoured during the programme.

'Banaras teaches you to be yourself'

Mishra, who was the chief guest, spoke about his bond with Banaras and recalled some memories from his life. Talking about the city and what it has taught him, he said, “I live the life of an actor. I love Banaras dearly. Banaras represents a beautiful mindset; it teaches you to simply be yourself. If you are a Banarasi, remain a Banarasi. I have wandered through these lanes wearing a gamchha (traditional scarf).”

The actor also spoke about the city’s lanes and ghats and how his experiences in Banaras have been connected to his work.

On acting, struggle, and success

Mishra then shared a funny memory from his school days. He recalled reaching school half an hour late because he had stopped to eat a samosa on the way. When his teacher asked him about the delay, he said that his mother was ill. He was later asked to write an application explaining his absence, which he said became 18 pages as he struggled to write it properly.

Recalling his days at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mishra also spoke about his role in drawing a map of India at the school.

During his interaction with the students, Mishra spoke about his acting process and how it has changed over the years. He said, “For Chanakya I used to do 28 takes, whereas today I deliver in a single take. I was never very good at academics; I didn’t want to read history—I wanted to see it. Even today, I don’t read my scripts.” He also spoke about the role of struggle in a person’s journey and told the students, “Taste failure, and only then will you understand the true meaning of success. The struggle is yours alone; no one else will share the burden. You must seize the opportunity and hit a boundary the moment it arises.”

'Never lose touch with your roots'

Mishra also spoke about his love for films, which he said started at a young age. He advised students to keep moving ahead while staying connected to their roots. Talking about education and one’s connection with their culture, he said, “It is essential to move forward, but never lose touch with your roots. Do not let education become a source of stress; stay grounded in your origins.” The actor also spoke about the importance of one’s mother tongue and culture, saying that even filmmakers stay connected to their culture through their native language.

The event was attended by Professors S.P. Singh, S.K. Mishra, Manoj Srivastava, Raghav Mishra and Rajnikant Mishra, along with Dr Bhupendra Kumar. Dr Chandrashekhar Pati Tripathi delivered the vote of thanks at the end of the programme. (ANI)