Thousands of women in traditional attire gathered in Pune on Tuesday for the annual Atharvashirsha recital on Rushi Panchami. The event, held near the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust pandal, was a new local initiative that saw a huge response.

Thousands of women gathered early Tuesday outside the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganapati Trust pandal in Pune to take part in the annual Atharvashirsha recital on the occasion of Rushi Panchami. The gathering saw women dressed in traditional attire as they came together for the recital, with devotional chants filling the area.

Local Initiative Receives Huge Response

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader and Corporator Aishwarya Pathare said the event was organised after women from the area requested that the tradition be brought closer to their homes. She said the first edition of the local event received a “huge response”. “Every year, most women from here go to the Dagdusheth Temple for the Atharvasirsha, but the distance is too much… Women insisted that we start this tradition right here… This was our first year, and we got a huge response from all over East Pune… This was a common event we organised specifically for women… and we are sure we will get even bigger crowds next year,” Pathare said.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The event brought together women from different parts of East Pune for the special recital dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and devotional gatherings. The celebrations traditionally end with Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water.