Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Couple gets trolled for their wedding attire

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    Nupur Shikhare signed his marriage certificate with his bride Ira Khan, wearing a black vest and white shorts, perplexing the internet. Netizens Say, ‘Dulha In Kacha Banyan’

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Instead of a conventional baraat, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare raced over 8 km to the wedding location, Taj Lands End. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The pair has decided to handle things differently, opting for a registered marriage. While the bride wore a stunning lehenga to sign their marriage certificate, Nupur wore a black vest and white shorts for the ceremony instead of changing.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    As the photographs and videos went popular on social media, netizens swiftly rushed to the comments section to mock the Khan family and the groom.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Some make fun of his financial situation, while others draw parallels to Aamir Khan's film 3 Idiots, in which Raju splashes green chutney on the groom's sherwani. Netizens enjoyed mocking the newlyweds for their 'casual' wedding.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Taking to the comments, one wrote, “Wait..dulha in kacha banyan? bohot zyada kezual tarika hogya yeh to.” Another wrote, “Ye kya chaddi baniya pehen k aaya hai.” Other one wrote, “Joote chori krne the dulhe k kapde nhi.” 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    One commented, “Gym se aate hi yaad aaya hoga ki aaj meri shaadi h.” Another one said, “Rancho ne dulhe ke sherwani pr chatni dal thi ussi ka next scene hai ye..” Another commented, “Joote chori krne the dulhe k kapde nhi.” 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Concerning the impending celebrations, the newlyweds want to take their family and close friends to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for mehendi and sangeet. They will return to Mumbai to host a wedding celebration on January 10 following their wedding. According to rumours, they have invited all of the recognised personalities from the Hindi film industry. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Nupur is a fitness coach who has worked with Bollywood superstars such as Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira, on the other hand, made her directorial debut in 2019 with 'Euripides' Medea,' a theatrical adaption of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea. Aside from that, she founded the Agastu Foundation, which tries to assist and support those dealing with mental health challenges. 

