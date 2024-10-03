Meerut temple servant orders paneer roll, receives egg roll instead; claims his 'religion corrupted' (WATCH)

A bizarre incident unfolded in Meerut when a temple servant lodged a complaint with the police after receiving an egg roll instead of the paneer roll he had ordered online.

A bizarre incident unfolded in Meerut when a temple servant lodged a complaint with the police after receiving an egg roll instead of the paneer roll he had ordered online reportedly via Swiggy. The complainant, identified as Nitish, claims that this mix-up is part of a larger conspiracy aimed at corrupting religious sentiments.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, when Nitish, a resident of Vishwa Enclave on Delhi Road, was visiting his in-laws in TP Nagar. Seeking a late-night snack, he placed an online order for a paneer roll from a local eatery named "Baap of Roll," located near Begumpur GIC. However, instead of his requested item, he was delivered an egg roll.

Upon tasting the roll, Nitish immediately recognized that it was not the paneer roll he had ordered. In a fit of anger and frustration, he alleged that the shopkeeper had deliberately sent him an egg roll, which he believed to be a direct affront to his religious beliefs. Nitish, a sevadaar (temple servant), emphasized that he has never consumed eggs in his life, stating that the act of receiving an egg roll felt like a violation of his faith.

In a video that has since gone viral, Nitish expressed his outrage, saying, "My religion has been corrupted. This is not just a mistake; it's a deliberate act to hurt our sentiments." He lodged a formal complaint at the Sadar police station, claiming that the incident not only caused him emotional distress but was also an attack on his religious identity.

Nitish has demanded strict action against the shopkeeper, who, according to him, is refusing to acknowledge the error. He insisted, "This was done as part of a conspiracy to corrupt religion. We want justice and action taken against those responsible for this disgusting act."

The local police have initiated an investigation into the matter, attempting to ascertain the facts surrounding the delivery mix-up. A police spokesperson stated, "We are looking into the complaint and will take necessary action based on the findings of our investigation."

