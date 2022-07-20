Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter to marry her fitness coach?

    First Published Jul 20, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    Ira Khan, the daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, is candid about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare. She frequently posts content with him on social media that quickly becomes popular.

    Photo Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram

    Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, grabs headlines now and then for her relationship. She has a huge fan base even though she hasn't yet debuted as an actor in Bollywood. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram

    She frequently appears in the news due to her romantic life. The diva is currently dating Nupur Shikhare, her personal fitness trainer. She posts romantic photos of them on social media. But everyone is baffled by her most recent photo with him.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram

    Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan getting married?
    Ira Khan posted a couple of photos of herself posing with Nupur Shikhare and her grandma, Zeenat Hussain, on her Instagram page. Yes, she did introduce her boyfriend to her grandma, which raised the question of whether they would eventually get married. 

    Photo Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram

    Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's love story: 
    Ira Khan just posted that they had been dating for two years, yet whether they will be married or not is still unknown.

    Photo Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram

    She posted some sentimental photos of her birthday festivities and stated, "Even though it's been two years, it seems like this has always been the case. I cherish you. To the fullest extent of my ability, I love everyone and everything."

    Photo Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram

    Ira Khan received a lot of teasing for her birthday party photos. She was observed cutting the cake while wearing a bikini. Also Read: Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Photo Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram

    The photographs also included parents, Reena and Aamir Khan. Her birthday party had a pool party theme, so everyone was decked out in bikinis and trunks. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Photo Courtesy: Ira Khan's Instagram

    We'll just have to wait and see what Ira Khan does next in her personal life. Also Read: As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    hollywood As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson drb

    As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date sale of tickets begin drb

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra crisis Speaker not to decide on any disqualification gcw

    Maharashtra crisis: Speaker not to decide on any disqualification

    Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka s new President gcw

    Ranil Wickremesinghe elected as Sri Lanka's new President

    International Chess Day 2022: 5 chess movies you should not miss-ayh

    International Chess Day 2022: 5 chess movies you should not miss

    hollywood As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson drb

    As Khloe Kardashian awaits second baby, Kourtney unfollows Tristan Thompson?

    Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan

    Sri Lanka crisis: Decoding Sajith Premadasa's gameplan

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon