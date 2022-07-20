Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's daughter to marry her fitness coach?

Ira Khan, the daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, is candid about her relationship with Nupur Shikhare. She frequently posts content with him on social media that quickly becomes popular.

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta, grabs headlines now and then for her relationship. She has a huge fan base even though she hasn't yet debuted as an actor in Bollywood.



She frequently appears in the news due to her romantic life. The diva is currently dating Nupur Shikhare, her personal fitness trainer. She posts romantic photos of them on social media. But everyone is baffled by her most recent photo with him.



Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan getting married?

Ira Khan posted a couple of photos of herself posing with Nupur Shikhare and her grandma, Zeenat Hussain, on her Instagram page. Yes, she did introduce her boyfriend to her grandma, which raised the question of whether they would eventually get married.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's love story:

Ira Khan just posted that they had been dating for two years, yet whether they will be married or not is still unknown.

She posted some sentimental photos of her birthday festivities and stated, "Even though it's been two years, it seems like this has always been the case. I cherish you. To the fullest extent of my ability, I love everyone and everything."

Ira Khan received a lot of teasing for her birthday party photos. She was observed cutting the cake while wearing a bikini.

The photographs also included parents, Reena and Aamir Khan. Her birthday party had a pool party theme, so everyone was decked out in bikinis and trunks.

