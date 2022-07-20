Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

    Earlier, it was reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is playing the female lead opposite Vijay in #Thalapathy67. Read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Next? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    The formal launch of #Thalapathy67, Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film, is imminent. The movie is billed as a mobster drama and is the renowned star and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration. In #Thalapathy67, Samantha will play the female lead opposite Vijay, according to earlier reports.

    However, according to the most recent information, Samantha won't be portraying the female protagonist but rather the film's antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj production. If rumours are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay will play a legendary mobster in his 40s in the movie and the stunning actress would play a merciless cop.

    Also Read: 5 times Kareena Kapoor Khan proved she’s the sassiest Bollywood actor ever

    The movie, which is billed as a gangster drama, reportedly centres on a corrupt female police officer and a feared criminal playing cat and mouse. Then, #Thalapathy67 may be Samantha's second effort at playing a bad guy. She most recently appeared in the online series The Family Man 2 in a bad character. It may also end up being the first Thalapathy Vijay movie to have a fierce female adversary.

    Priyanka Arul Mohan, the actress who gained notoriety for her roles in Doctor and Don, is reportedly being considered for the role of #Thalapathy67, according to some unconfirmed reports. In the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, it has been said that Priyanka would play the female protagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay. After the formal debut, the cast will be revealed, according to the producers.

    Also Read: Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    Additionally, there are rumours that #Thalapathy67 is linked to the director's past movies Kaithi and Vikram and is a part of the renowned Lokesh Cinematic Universe. According to sources close to the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, iconic actor Kamal Haasan and Lalith Kumar of Seven Screen Studio may also co-produce the film under the umbrella of their respective companies, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Seven Screen Studio, respectively.
     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date sale of tickets begin drb

    Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

    Tuesday box office report Hit The First Case Shabaash Mithu Thor Love And Thunder drb

    Box Office Report: Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Hit The First Case' sees decline in earrings

    Hollywood Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Las Vegas wedding plans in advance drb

    Was Jennifer Garner aware of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding plans in advance?

    Chintaa Mani trailer Sudhanshu Rai film tryst with the future in this comedy thriller RBA

    Chintaa Mani trailer: Sudhanshu Rai’s film tryst with the future in this comedy thriller

    Recent Stories

    HPCET 2022: Result announced; know step-by-step process to check the result - adt

    HPCET 2022: Result announced; know step-by-step process to check the result

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Power outage in parts of Bengaluru from July 20 to 22; Know affected areas - adt

    Power outage in parts of Bengaluru from July 20 to 22; Know affected areas

    Nothing Phone 1 to be available from July 21 firm says pre order customers to be prioritised gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon