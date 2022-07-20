Samantha Ruth Prabhu to play villain in Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

The formal launch of #Thalapathy67, Thalapathy Vijay's 67th film, is imminent. The movie is billed as a mobster drama and is the renowned star and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration. In #Thalapathy67, Samantha will play the female lead opposite Vijay, according to earlier reports.

However, according to the most recent information, Samantha won't be portraying the female protagonist but rather the film's antagonist in the Lokesh Kanagaraj production. If rumours are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay will play a legendary mobster in his 40s in the movie and the stunning actress would play a merciless cop.

The movie, which is billed as a gangster drama, reportedly centres on a corrupt female police officer and a feared criminal playing cat and mouse. Then, #Thalapathy67 may be Samantha's second effort at playing a bad guy. She most recently appeared in the online series The Family Man 2 in a bad character. It may also end up being the first Thalapathy Vijay movie to have a fierce female adversary.

Priyanka Arul Mohan, the actress who gained notoriety for her roles in Doctor and Don, is reportedly being considered for the role of #Thalapathy67, according to some unconfirmed reports. In the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, it has been said that Priyanka would play the female protagonist opposite Thalapathy Vijay. After the formal debut, the cast will be revealed, according to the producers.

Additionally, there are rumours that #Thalapathy67 is linked to the director's past movies Kaithi and Vikram and is a part of the renowned Lokesh Cinematic Universe. According to sources close to the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, iconic actor Kamal Haasan and Lalith Kumar of Seven Screen Studio may also co-produce the film under the umbrella of their respective companies, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Seven Screen Studio, respectively.

