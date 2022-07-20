Justin Bieber to perform In India on this date; sale of tickets, begin

Several shows of Justin Bieber’s world tour were cancelled after he was diagnosed with facial paralysis. However, he is back on the grind with his shows, including his concert in India.

Good news for all the Beliebers! Justin Bieber is returning with his world tour and that includes his India tour as well. The ‘Peaches’ sensation is coming soon to perform in India with his live-in concert. Recently, several shows by the singer were cancelled in North America after he was diagnosed with facial paralysis.

But now, once again, the schedule of Justin Bieber's world tour is out. And that includes his India tour as well. He will be performing live in the national capital on October 18. The concert will be held at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The sale for tickets to Justin Bieber’s India tour concert has already begun. The tickets can be brought from Book My Show’s website, prices for which start from Rs 4,000 to Rs 37,500.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome; here’s everything about the facial paralysis

Meanwhile, recently, singer Usher, who met Justin Beiber, said that he was doing better since the time he began his treatment for Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. “Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family,” said Usher.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber’s Saint Laurent bag is worth 2 Apple’s iPhone 13 Max pro

It was on June 10 when Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a video wherein he spoke of being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Through the video that he shot, he showed his fans how half his face was paralysed while he continued to blink and smile from the other half. Following his diagnosis, several of his shows were cancelled.

At the same time, months before Justin Bieber’s partial facial paralysis, his wife and supermodel, Hailey Bieber had undergone surgery for “stroke-like symptoms” where a clot was removed from her brain. Hailey too continues to recover well from her medical condition, and so is Justin.