Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actor-musician Saba Azad. Here is all you need to know about Hrithik’s ‘mystery woman’ who is often spotted with him.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been in the news lately, and no, it is not for any of his film projects. Hrithik has been grabbing eyeballs for his personal life, his blooming relationship. Hrithik has often been spotted with actor-musician Saba Azad who has been termed as the ‘mystery woman’. However, here are a few things about Saba that will unravel the mystery around her.

An actor-musician, Saba Azad has been seen in various acting projects such as ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’, ‘Feels Like Ishq’ and ‘Ladies Room’. She will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Rocket Boys’. But more than professional work, Saba has been in the headlines for being spotted with Hrithik Roshan.

More than films or web series, Saba Azad is highly active in the theatre circuit. Born in New Delhi, Saba is the niece of Safdar Hashmi, a big name from the theatre world. It was with Hashmi that she got her exposure to theatre at an early age. She began to work with Hashmi in his Jana Natya Manch. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

Other than acting, Saba Azad also nails her dancing skills. She has been trained in Odissi dance and has performed in several international tours. Not just Odissi but Saba also knows how to perform other dance forms such as classical ballet, jazz and Latin.

Before entering the film industry, Saba Azad made her way to numerous television commercials. From Cadbury to Maggi, Vodafone, Kit-Kat, Airtel, Pond’s, Sunsilk, Google and more, she has been the face of many TV commercials.

It was in the year 2008 when Saba Azad had her Bollywood debut. Her first project in the film industry was ‘Dil Kabaddi’, a film that featured Rahul Bose, Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Konkona Sensharma. She bagged her first lead role with ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ in the year 2011, opposite actor Saqib Saleem.

In terms of web series, Saba Azad was seen as ‘Dingo’ in the Yashraj Films’ 2016 web series called ‘Ladies Room’. She was seen in Netflix’s anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’. Her latest project is ‘Rockey Boys’ in which she has been paired opposite actor Jim Sarb.

