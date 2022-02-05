  • Facebook
    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    First Published Feb 5, 2022, 11:25 AM IST
    Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating actor-musician Saba Azad. Here is all you need to know about Hrithik’s ‘mystery woman’ who is often spotted with him.

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Image: Saba Azad/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been in the news lately, and no, it is not for any of his film projects. Hrithik has been grabbing eyeballs for his personal life, his blooming relationship. Hrithik has often been spotted with actor-musician Saba Azad who has been termed as the ‘mystery woman’. However, here are a few things about Saba that will unravel the mystery around her.

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    An actor-musician, Saba Azad has been seen in various acting projects such as ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’, ‘Feels Like Ishq’ and ‘Ladies Room’. She will next be seen in the upcoming film ‘Rocket Boys’. But more than professional work, Saba has been in the headlines for being spotted with Hrithik Roshan.

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    More than films or web series, Saba Azad is highly active in the theatre circuit. Born in New Delhi, Saba is the niece of Safdar Hashmi, a big name from the theatre world. It was with Hashmi that she got her exposure to theatre at an early age. She began to work with Hashmi in his Jana Natya Manch.

    ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor to Saba Azad to Katrina Kaif: 7 women Hrithik Roshan was linked with in past

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Other than acting, Saba Azad also nails her dancing skills. She has been trained in Odissi dance and has performed in several international tours. Not just Odissi but Saba also knows how to perform other dance forms such as classical ballet, jazz and Latin.

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Before entering the film industry, Saba Azad made her way to numerous television commercials. From Cadbury to Maggi, Vodafone, Kit-Kat, Airtel, Pond’s, Sunsilk, Google and more, she has been the face of many TV commercials.

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    It was in the year 2008 when Saba Azad had her Bollywood debut. Her first project in the film industry was ‘Dil Kabaddi’, a film that featured Rahul Bose, Irrfan Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Konkona Sensharma. She bagged her first lead role with ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ in the year 2011, opposite actor Saqib Saleem.

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    In terms of web series, Saba Azad was seen as ‘Dingo’ in the Yashraj Films’ 2016 web series called ‘Ladies Room’. She was seen in Netflix’s anthology ‘Feels Like Ishq’. Her latest project is ‘Rockey Boys’ in which she has been paired opposite actor Jim Sarb.

    Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

    Saba Azad is also an accomplished musician and singer. She is a part of ‘Madboy/Mink’, a Mumbai-based electro-funk duo. She has also lent her voice for various films such as Dhoom, Nautanki Saala, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Main Aur Charles, Shaandaar, Karwaan and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

    ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is?

