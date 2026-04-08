Long before today’s buzz around Cocktail 2, Kriti made headlines last year with a power move in real estate—buying a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s elite Pali Hill locality.

Spread across 6,636 sq ft, the home sits on the 14th and 15th floors of a premium under-construction project by Supreme Universal. What sets it apart is not just the sweeping Arabian Sea views but also a sprawling 1,209 sq ft private terrace—rare even by Mumbai’s luxury standards.

The property, registered at a transaction value exceeding ₹84 crore, translates to roughly ₹1.18 lakh per sq ft—placing it among the city’s most premium suburban deals. Kriti co-purchased the home with her mother, underlining its personal significance.