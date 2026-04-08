Unlike a direct continuation of Cocktail, the upcoming film is being positioned as a “vibe sequel.” Kriti Sanon revealed that the story, characters, and backstories are entirely new, making it a fresh take rather than a continuation. Directed by Homi Adajania and written by Luv Ranjan, the film has been shot across scenic locations like Sicily and parts of Delhi NCR, adding a visually rich backdrop. Backed by Maddock Films, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 19.

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