Rumours that Kriti Sanon was dating UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia gained traction when they were pictured together. The two have also shared social media posts for each other.

Kabir recently joined Kriti to Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding and tweeted many photos of the Mimi actress, which fuelled the flames. At a recent occasion, the actress answered forcefully to the 'wedding in the cards' question. Read on!