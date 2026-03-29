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Who is Kabir Bahia? Is Kriti Sanon Marrying UK-based entrepreneur? Here’s What We Know
Amid allegations of a romance with Kabir Bahia, Kriti Sanon responded when asked about her wedding plans. She will soon be seen in Cocktail 2, with Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Is wedding on cards for Kriti Sanon?
Rumours that Kriti Sanon was dating UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia gained traction when they were pictured together. The two have also shared social media posts for each other.
Kabir recently joined Kriti to Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding and tweeted many photos of the Mimi actress, which fuelled the flames. At a recent occasion, the actress answered forcefully to the 'wedding in the cards' question. Read on!
Kriti Sanon says she's not in a hurry to marry
Kriti Sanon's younger sister, actress Nupur Sanon, married musician Stebin Ben earlier this year. On the occasion, the National Award-winning actress was spotted having a great time with her rumoured lover, entrepreneur Kabir Bahia. As a result, everyone is curious whether she is planning a wedding.
When Kriti appeared on stage for the Times Now Summit 2026 interview, the host was eager to ask her 'the' question everyone wants answered. However, the Heropanti actress became plainly upset by the question. As a result, she said, "Are you this chachi ji, enquiring when I'm getting married? Come on, men, there is a lot more to life than marriage."
Is wedding on cards for Kriti Sanon?
Putting all rumours about her wedding to bed, the diva stated that she will marry whenever she feels like it. "I don't think I am in a hurry," she continued.
Is wedding on cards for Kriti Sanon?
Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Cocktail 2, will star Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
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