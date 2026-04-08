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Inside Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor’s Stunning Mumbai Home Ahead of Cocktail 2 Song Release (PHOTOS)
As Cocktail 2 gears up for its first song ‘Jab Talak’, Shahid Kapoor’s real-life Mumbai home offers a glimpse into the warmth, design sensibility, and family-first lifestyle he shares with Mira Kapoor
A Home Built Around Family, Not Just Luxury
Step into the Mumbai duplex of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, and the first thing that stands out isn’t just its scale—it’s the feeling. Spread across nearly 10,000 square feet in Worli, the space is designed as a lived-in sanctuary rather than a showpiece.
Despite not ticking their initial checklist—be it location, size, or budget—the house instantly felt like home to Mira. And that instinct shaped everything that followed. The four-bedroom duplex seamlessly blends private corners with shared spaces, ensuring that work, play, and relaxation coexist without overlap.
From a home theatre and DJ console to an open-air gym and cozy guest rooms for family visits, every corner reflects intention. It’s a space where Sunday brunches turn into pickleball games and evenings flow into movie nights—effortlessly.
Where Personal Taste Meets Thoughtful Design
Designing a home together isn’t always easy—especially when tastes differ. Mira leans toward functionality and timelessness, while Shahid gravitates toward bold, avant-garde elements. The result? A carefully balanced aesthetic brought to life by designer Annkur Khosla.
Their unique “veto system” added a personal touch—Mira had the final say in the kitchen and kids’ rooms, Shahid in the upstairs zones, and the rest was a collaborative negotiation. The home’s striking black geometric staircase anchors the design, while earthy tones, clean lines, and abundant natural light soften the overall look.
Lighting plays a starring role. Shahid’s love for moody, dim lighting meets Mira’s preference for brightness, resulting in a layered lighting scheme using brands like Erco and custom pieces. As Mira puts it, “Half the budget is in the ceiling”—but it’s what brings the home alive.
A Space Filled With Memories, Travel, and Warmth
Beyond design, it’s the details that make this house truly personal. Mira’s love for tablescaping shines through in her collection of pieces from Wedgwood and Chilewich, along with finds from travels across Europe—Spain, Italy, England, and Copenhagen.
Books from her father’s collection line the shelves, while fresh flowers and home-cooked meals remain a constant. The influence of her childhood home in Chattarpur is evident in the inviting, open-door vibe she has recreated here.
Even the making of the home tells a story—it was designed largely online during the pandemic, with the family travelling from Punjab to Mumbai occasionally, trusting their team to bring their vision to life.
Today, it’s more than just a luxury address. It’s a community where friends live a few floors away, spontaneous plans unfold over dessert, and their children grow up surrounded by warmth.
ALSO READ: Cocktail 2: Makers Release New Poster of Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna Ahead of Song Release
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