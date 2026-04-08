Step into the Mumbai duplex of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor, and the first thing that stands out isn’t just its scale—it’s the feeling. Spread across nearly 10,000 square feet in Worli, the space is designed as a lived-in sanctuary rather than a showpiece.

Despite not ticking their initial checklist—be it location, size, or budget—the house instantly felt like home to Mira. And that instinct shaped everything that followed. The four-bedroom duplex seamlessly blends private corners with shared spaces, ensuring that work, play, and relaxation coexist without overlap.

From a home theatre and DJ console to an open-air gym and cozy guest rooms for family visits, every corner reflects intention. It’s a space where Sunday brunches turn into pickleball games and evenings flow into movie nights—effortlessly.