Huma Qureshi visited Kashmir to thank audiences for the warm reception of her new film 'Baby Do Die Do'. In the action-thriller, she plays a deaf-mute assassin, a role she believes challenges stereotypes of women in action films.

Huma Qureshi on Her Role as a Deaf-Mute Assassin

Actor Huma Qureshi expressed her happiness at the positive reception for her movie 'Baby Do Die Do' in Kashmir. While talking to the media, Huma Qureshi expressed her gratitude, saying, "First of all, my entire cast is here. We just came to say thank you to Kashmir because our film is playing over here and we are getting so much love. So we wanted to come and thank you ourselves."

An action-thriller, 'Baby Do Die Do', opened in theatres on Friday, July 3, featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead as a professional female assassin. The movie showcases Huma as a hitwoman who kills people with her umbrella stealthily in public places.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Riding the momentum of her latest release 'Baby Do Die Do', where she essays the role of a deaf-mute assassin, earlier, Qureshi reflected on the evolving landscape of women in action. While talking to ANI, "I'm playing a female hitwoman who can't hear or speak. That is not a disability or a weakness but actually her strength. There is a stereotype of a hitman always being a male. But why can't it be a woman?"

A Promising Phase for Women in Action

Speaking about the growing space for women-led action films, Huma Qureshi emphasised how the current time marks a promising phase for action films led by women, driven by changing audience expectations and greater representation of women across professions. "I don't think we're going anywhere," she said, pointing out that women today are making their mark in every sphere of life, from journalism and acting to the police and armed forces.

'Baby Do Die Do' Cast and Crew

Sikander Kher plays the role of an antagonist in the movie, while Rachit Singh portrays the love interest of Huma in the movie. With redemption in her eyes as she calmly watches the building burn, Huma appears to be bruised at the end of the trailer. The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Huma and Saqib Saleem's production house, Saleem Siblings. (ANI)