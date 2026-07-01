Huma Qureshi visited Kashmir to thank audiences for the warm reception of her new film 'Baby Do Die Do'. In the action-thriller, she plays a deaf-mute assassin, a role she believes challenges stereotypes of women in action films.
Huma Qureshi on Her Role as a Deaf-Mute Assassin
An action-thriller, 'Baby Do Die Do', opened in theatres on Friday, July 3, featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead as a professional female assassin. The movie showcases Huma as a hitwoman who kills people with her umbrella stealthily in public places.
Riding the momentum of her latest release 'Baby Do Die Do', where she essays the role of a deaf-mute assassin, earlier, Qureshi reflected on the evolving landscape of women in action. While talking to ANI, "I'm playing a female hitwoman who can't hear or speak. That is not a disability or a weakness but actually her strength. There is a stereotype of a hitman always being a male. But why can't it be a woman?"
A Promising Phase for Women in Action
Speaking about the growing space for women-led action films, Huma Qureshi emphasised how the current time marks a promising phase for action films led by women, driven by changing audience expectations and greater representation of women across professions. "I don't think we're going anywhere," she said, pointing out that women today are making their mark in every sphere of life, from journalism and acting to the police and armed forces.
'Baby Do Die Do' Cast and Crew
Sikander Kher plays the role of an antagonist in the movie, while Rachit Singh portrays the love interest of Huma in the movie. With redemption in her eyes as she calmly watches the building burn, Huma appears to be bruised at the end of the trailer. The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Huma and Saqib Saleem's production house, Saleem Siblings. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)