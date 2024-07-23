Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Influencer Sarah Sarosh recreates Radhika Merchant's Toga party dress in just Rs 7000

    Sarah Sarosh, a popular Instagram influencer recreated Radhika Merchant's Toga party style. Sarah took to Instagram to share a variety of photos of herself looking stunning in the same outfit as Radhika but at a lower cost.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Sarah was seen wearing a golden foil fabric top with a matching tiny skirt linked to a white flowy drape, which was remarkably identical to Radhika's outfit at her Toga party.

    article_image2

    Radhika finished off her ultra-chic look for the Toga celebration with soft, curling open hair. She also went for light makeup and gold jewelry, such as striking earrings, bangles, and a watch. 

    article_image3

    Sarah chose glam makeup to recreate the look, which included thin eyeliner strokes, brightened cheeks, nude lipstick, mascara-laden eyes, and accentuated brows. She did, however, keep her wavy hair open and wore only a few gold ornaments.

    article_image4

    Sarah also posted a video on her YouTube channel detailing the process of duplicating Radhika Merchant's whole look for only Rs 7000.

    article_image5

    To do so, she went to a local shop in Lokhandwala market called Aadil and chose similar-looking materials. Later, she consulted her tailors and provided them the necessary instructions to make it seem exactly like Radhika's attire.

