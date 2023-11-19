Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and others attend IND VS AUS final

    First Published Nov 19, 2023, 5:44 PM IST

    Prominent figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, and more grace the ongoing cricket world cup final between India and Australia.

    article_image1

    Twitter: Wrogn/ Varinder Chawla

    The India vs. Australia match unfolds at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where numerous celebrities were spotted in the stands, passionately cheering for Team India.

    article_image2

    Ayushman Khurana/ Instagram

    Ayushman Khurana posted a story on his official instagram account of him announcing that he will be watching the final live in Ahmedabad. 

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Anushka Sharma was spotted at Ahmedabad airport with her daughter, Vamika, as they arrived. Anushka was donning a simple light colour suit.

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Ranveer Singh was also papped outside an airport. He was wearing a blue-white team India jacket over Dream11 orange T-shirt.

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Deepika Padukone arrived with his father Prakash Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh. In the stadium, Ranveer's father and Prakash Padukone were seen sitting together.

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

    Athiya Shetty, wife of KL Rahul, was observed alongside Anushka Sharma in the stands of Narendra Modi Stadium, donning a stylish pink outfit.

    article_image7

    Shah Rukh Khan

    Shah Rukh Khan was spotted seated alongside the legendary singer Asha Bhonsle in the stands of Narendra Modi Stadium.

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Furthermore, other celebrities such as Aryan Khan, his sister Suhana Khan, his brother Abraham Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor were seen seated together in the stands.

