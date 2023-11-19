ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh and others attend IND VS AUS final
Prominent figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Athiya Shetty, and more grace the ongoing cricket world cup final between India and Australia.
Twitter: Wrogn/ Varinder Chawla
The India vs. Australia match unfolds at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where numerous celebrities were spotted in the stands, passionately cheering for Team India.
Ayushman Khurana/ Instagram
Ayushman Khurana posted a story on his official instagram account of him announcing that he will be watching the final live in Ahmedabad.
Varinder Chawla
Anushka Sharma was spotted at Ahmedabad airport with her daughter, Vamika, as they arrived. Anushka was donning a simple light colour suit.
Varinder Chawla
Ranveer Singh was also papped outside an airport. He was wearing a blue-white team India jacket over Dream11 orange T-shirt.
Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone arrived with his father Prakash Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh. In the stadium, Ranveer's father and Prakash Padukone were seen sitting together.
Varinder Chawla
Athiya Shetty, wife of KL Rahul, was observed alongside Anushka Sharma in the stands of Narendra Modi Stadium, donning a stylish pink outfit.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted seated alongside the legendary singer Asha Bhonsle in the stands of Narendra Modi Stadium.
Varinder Chawla
Furthermore, other celebrities such as Aryan Khan, his sister Suhana Khan, his brother Abraham Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor were seen seated together in the stands.