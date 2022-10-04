Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hottie at 41: BOLD pictures of birthday girl Shweta Tiwari

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    Television beauty Shweta Tiwari has been defying age like none other. Even at 41, the actor looks as graceful and hot as she looked when she marked her debut in the entertainment world, years ago. On her birthday today, take a look at some of the hot pictures of Shweta.

    Image: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

    Whether it is about films or the television world, actresses in showbiz have only been growing hotter with age. From Malaika Arora in the Hindi film industry to the television industry’s Shweta Tiwari, actresses are nothing less than a bombshell even in their 40s. As Shweta celebrates her 41st birthday today, on Tuesday, October 4, here is a look at some of the bold and sizzling pictures that she has posted on her gram.

    Image: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

    Shweta Tiwari is a name that does not need any introduction. She has been a part of several television serials including ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ which gave her the most popularity and made her a household name. Over all these years, Shweta has overcome every hurdle that came along her way – whether in her professional life or in person, only to come out as a winner each time.

    

    Image: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

    Shweta Tiwari started working at a very young age. When she was barely 12 years old, she started working in a travel agency for a monthly salary of mere Rs 500. Although her dream was to become an actor, for which she kept trying and eventually her hard work paid off.

    

    Image: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

    Before earning a name in the TV world, Shweta also worked in many Bhojpuri films. Apart from this, she has also tried her luck in Punjabi and Nepali films. But it was the small screen that got her real fame.

    Image: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

    Apart from serials, Shweta Tiwari has achieved success in reality shows. The actress has been a winner of Bigg Boss 4. During the show, she often got into fights with Dolly Bindra. Despite all the difficulties, she remained in the show till the end and managed to win the trophy.

