Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hotness Alert! Dua Lipa dons BOLD see-through racy dress on her 29nd birthday

    Pop singer Dua Lipa understands exactly what she wants in terms of style. Yesterday, the London-born diva celebrated her 29th birthday in a whimsical, flamenco-inspired outfit.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dua Lipa is known for her daring dress choices, and her 29th birthday celebration was no different. The London-born pop artist celebrated her big day in style, sporting a flamenco-inspired daring costume that was suited for the Ibiza ambiance.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The "Houdini" singer turned to Instagram to share highlights of her birthday event, captioning her post, “Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun ❤️‍.”

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dua wore a silky, flowing crimson dress with ruffled embellishments that evoked Spanish flare. Under the see-through fabric, she wore a lacy black bikini suit.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She finished her stunning ensemble with strappy black heels, seamlessly blending glamour with the island's easygoing ambiance.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dua's photo carousel shows her dancing the night away with pals and her current boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. The celebration appeared to be full with delight, as she laughed over slices of birthday cake, popped bottles of champagne, and enjoyed the stunning scenery of Ibiza.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dua has chosen Ibiza as her favourite birthday location, and she makes it an annual ritual to celebrate there. During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast earlier this year, the singer expressed her affection for Ibiza, stating, “It’s really chill, beautiful little beaches, little coves—it’s amazing. And then you can dip out once a week and go to DC10 [nightclub] and just rave. So you just need… it’s about balance.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans may expect to see more of Dua Lipa, as she plans to play in India later this year. The artist will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024 on November 30, 2024, at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The event is part of her tour to promote her third album, Radical Optimism, which debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The album has already made a splash, being the most successful debut by a UK artist in 2024 and the best week-one sales by a UK female artist since 2021.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam at age of 68; Kerala Education Minister congratulates anr

    Malayalam veteran actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam; Kerala Education Minister congratulates

    Saif Ali Khan is back in Race 4! THIS actor is likely to join the cast, details here RKK

    Saif Ali Khan is back in Race 4! THIS actor is likely to join the cast, details here

    Priyanka Chopra looks MAGESTIC as she dons magenta saree for her brother's pre-wedding ceremony RKK

    Priyanka Chopra looks MAJESTIC as she dons magenta saree for her brother's pre-wedding ceremony

    Kolkata Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee attacked by biker RBA

    Kolkata: Bengali actress Payel Mukherjee ‘attacked’ by biker, posts SHOCKING video of horrifying incident

    Justin and Hailey Bieber blessed with a baby boy! Name the little one Jack Blues Bieber RKK

    Justin and Hailey Bieber blessed with a baby boy! Name the little one Jack Blues Bieber

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! Bahraich man throws hot dal on wife, slaps triple talaq for praising PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath snt

    UP SHOCKER! Bahraich man throws hot dal on wife, slaps triple talaq for praising PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces 20-30% water tariff hike due to BWSSB financial struggles AJR

    Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announces 20-30% water tariff hike due to BWSSB financial struggles

    Second-largest diamond found in Botswana! All you need to know about the 2,492-Karat stone RKK

    Second-largest diamond found in Botswana! All you need to know about the 2,492-Karat stone

    Malayalam actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam at age of 68; Kerala Education Minister congratulates anr

    Malayalam veteran actor Indrans writes Class 7 equivalency exam; Kerala Education Minister congratulates

    Facebook tops list of most popular banned apps worldwide as China leads in restrictions: Study (CHECK LIST) snt

    Facebook tops list of most popular banned apps worldwide as China leads in restrictions: Study (CHECK LIST)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon