Hotness Alert! Dua Lipa dons BOLD see-through racy dress on her 29nd birthday

Pop singer Dua Lipa understands exactly what she wants in terms of style. Yesterday, the London-born diva celebrated her 29th birthday in a whimsical, flamenco-inspired outfit.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dua Lipa is known for her daring dress choices, and her 29th birthday celebration was no different. The London-born pop artist celebrated her big day in style, sporting a flamenco-inspired daring costume that was suited for the Ibiza ambiance.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The "Houdini" singer turned to Instagram to share highlights of her birthday event, captioning her post, “Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun ❤️‍.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dua wore a silky, flowing crimson dress with ruffled embellishments that evoked Spanish flare. Under the see-through fabric, she wore a lacy black bikini suit.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

She finished her stunning ensemble with strappy black heels, seamlessly blending glamour with the island's easygoing ambiance.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dua's photo carousel shows her dancing the night away with pals and her current boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. The celebration appeared to be full with delight, as she laughed over slices of birthday cake, popped bottles of champagne, and enjoyed the stunning scenery of Ibiza.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Dua has chosen Ibiza as her favourite birthday location, and she makes it an annual ritual to celebrate there. During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast earlier this year, the singer expressed her affection for Ibiza, stating, “It’s really chill, beautiful little beaches, little coves—it’s amazing. And then you can dip out once a week and go to DC10 [nightclub] and just rave. So you just need… it’s about balance.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Fans may expect to see more of Dua Lipa, as she plans to play in India later this year. The artist will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024 on November 30, 2024, at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The event is part of her tour to promote her third album, Radical Optimism, which debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The album has already made a splash, being the most successful debut by a UK artist in 2024 and the best week-one sales by a UK female artist since 2021.

