HOTNESS ALERT! Don't miss out Namrata Malla's SEXY dance moves, see pictures

Looking for a thirst trap account? Namrata Malla is the right one for you.

Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla is termed one of the hottest actress and often takes the internet by storm.

The moment Namrata Malla posts any pictures or videos on social media, they become viral and the talk of the town

Recently she posted a video of her dancing on a song in a shimmery purple bralette that came with black straps.

She wore minimal makeup and left her curly-wavy hair open. The bralette had 'Hot artist' written on the boards.

In the video, she was seen dancing and showed off her hot and sexy dance moves which she is famous for.

Netizens took to the comment section to share their views and applauded her dance moves and also that they couldn't resist watching her.