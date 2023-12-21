Hotness Alert! Disha Patani, Mouni Roy's beach vacation pictures redefine hotness in Thailand

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy bikini photos: Both actresses, who met earlier this year on Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers North America tour continue to steal fans' hearts with their irresistible chemistry.

BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani went on a girls' holiday and are having a great time. Mouni Roy posted photos from their holiday. Mouni Roy and Disha Patani may be seen in the first photo posing for the camera in swimwear.

Mouni Roy may be seen enjoying herself in another photo, reclining on a swing. Disha Patani may be seen reading against the background of the setting sun in another photo.

"Holiday with my favourite girl," Mouni Roy captioned the photo. Mouni did not reveal the location. The dynamic duo are often seen hanging out with each other.

Bollywood actress Disha turned up the heat in a red bikini. One user wrote, “Both Beauty,” while another commented, “Always looking stunning both.” Many dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Disha celebrated Mouni Roy's birthday with a beautiful post. Disha Patani captioned a series of photos of herself, "My monz." You are very unique, and you have altered my life in the most beautiful way this year.



All of my best memories are associated with you. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman inside and out, I love you so much, keep spreading your infectious love and positive energy wherever you go, I love you." Take a look at this:

Disha Patani will next be featured in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action drama Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will also appear opposite Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD. Aside from that, she will appear in Emraan Hashmi's online series Showtime.

Meanwhile, Mouni Roy's forthcoming ventures are sure to enchant the silver screen. The actress will star with Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal in the highly awaited crime mystery flick Penthouse.

Mouni also be demonstrating her versatility in Devang Bhavsar's comedic thriller, Blackout, with Sunil Grover and actor Vikrant Massey.

This is not the first time Disha and Mouni have been spotted enjoying many blissful holidays at an undisclosed beach location, and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

The films showed the BFFs kissing one other on the cheeks, holding hands, and eating beautiful meals together. They were also wearing similar wristbands.