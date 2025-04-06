WWE: Top 5 Indian Wrestlers to Make a Global Impact

Read Full Article

WWE: The world of professional wrestling has always been a melting pot of cultures and talents. In recent years, WWE has increased its focus on global representation, with India being a significant contributor. From the streets of Mumbai to the wrestling akharas of Punjab, Indian wrestlers are making their journey to the WWE universe. Let's look at such wrestlers.

1. Sanga

Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing nearly 300 pounds, Sanga has become a name to watch in WWE. Introduced to fans alongside Grayson Waller in NXT, Sanga brought raw power and dominance to the ring. His chokeslams and ring presence bring memories of the late great giants of the WWE. As Triple H pushes more international talent into the spotlight, Sanga’s size and potential make him a future main-event player.

2. Dilsher Shanky

A protege of The Great Khali, Dilsher Shanky has slowly built his profile through appearances on SmackDown and WWE India specials. Being close to 7 feet tall, Shanky first made his debut for Jinder Mahal. He gained further attention during WWE Superstar Spectacle, performing alongside Rey Mysterio in a tag-team match.

3. Guru Raaj

Guru Raaj made headlines as the first Indian-born wrestler to compete in a singles match at a WWE event. His performance against Finn Balor during Superstar Spectacle in 2021 impressed many, especially in India. Unlike most Indian heavyweights, Guru is quick with acrobatic skills that resonates well with modern fans.

4. Kavita Devi

Kavita Devi broke barriers as WWE’s first-ever signed Indian female wrestler. A former weightlifting champion, Devi has strength, and intensity. Her orange and blue traditional attire show her cultural roots. Her WWE run saw limited in-ring time. But with a comeback and the right push, she could become a leading figure for WWE’s women’s division in South Asia.

5. Jeet Rama

Someone with a strong background in traditional Indian Kushti, Jeet Rama was once termed a hidden gem in WWE’s developmental system. Rama had several matches on NXT and 205 Live. While he didn't break into the main roster, his in-ring IQ and technique were praised by veterans. If reintroduced with a stronger gimmick and narrative, Jeet Rama could reignite his WWE career.

