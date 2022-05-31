Obscene video case: Charge-sheet filed against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay by Goa police

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were arrested by the Goa police in November 2020 for allegedly shooting an obscene video and then circulating it on social media. They were later released on bail.

In the obscene video case, the Goa police have filed a charge-sheet against model-turned-actor Poonam Pandey and her estranged husband Sam Bombay. The former couple had allegedly shot an obscene video in the coastal state in 2020. The charge-sheet was filed by the Goa police, last week, before Judicial Magistrate First Class, Canacona. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay have been booked under various sections pertaining to obscenity, trespassing and circulation of obscene video, Canacona police inspector Pravin Gawas told PTI on Tuesday.

The Goa police had booked Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay in November 2020 for allegedly shooting the obscene video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona area, during their visit to Goa. They had also circulated the video on social media platforms, the official said.

Poonam Pandey and her estranged husband Sam Bombay were then arrested by the cops and were later released on bail. ALSO READ: Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey reveals the horror of her alleged torturous marriage

Gawas further said the police have recorded statements of 39 witnesses. These statements would be examined by the court during the case trial. ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar, gets compared with Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 447 (criminal trespass), 292, 293 (obscenity) and 294 (reciting or uttering any obscene song or words in public place), as well as provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and the Information Technology Act.

Poonam Pandey has also been made an accused in the Raj Kundra pornography case by the Mumbai police. Early this year, Pandey got major relief from the Supreme COurt in the case after she was granted interim protection against the arrest.

