HOT photos: Shraddha Kapoor to Disha Patani to Janhvi-7 actresses who have best bikini bodies in Bollywood

    These actresses are admired for their acting talent and commitment to fitness, as seen by their amazing bikini appearances. They inspire many people who want to live a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 6:31 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Several women in Bollywood have created a reputation for themselves through their acting abilities and by keeping a tight and toned figure, which they frequently flaunt on and off screen. Here are seven young Bollywood actresses recognised for their amazing bikini bodies.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is a fitness symbol in Bollywood, recognised for her slender and athletic build. She frequently posts her training regimens on social media, motivating millions to keep active. Disha's beach appearances and bikini images frequently go viral, demonstrating her commitment to keeping a toned physique. She has appeared in bikinis in films including as Malang and Baaghi 2, garnering her the reputation of real beach babe in Bollywood.

    Sara Ali Khan's fitness journey is particularly remarkable since she went from being overweight to becoming one of the industry's fittest actors. Sara has been seen wearing bikinis in movies such as Coolie No. 1 and on vacation, where she proudly displays her toned abs and fit physique. Her bikini-ready shape reflects her fitness devotion, including yoga, pilates, and weight training.

    Ananya Panday, the youthful star of films like Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, has swiftly emerged as a style icon. Ananya is naturally thin and works hard to stay healthy. She's frequently seen in bikinis on vacation, showcasing her toned legs and flat tummy, making her a popular choice among the younger demographic.

    Janhvi Kapoor, renowned for her performances in Dhadak and Roohi, is another actress who has worked hard to improve her figure. She routinely exercises in Pilates and weight training, which has resulted in a powerful and slender physique. Janhvi's bikini photographs, which are frequently posted on social media, showcase her fit and curvaceous physique, making her a fashion icon for many.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Shraddha Kapoor, the actress of Aashiqui 2 and Stree, has a slim and athletic physique. Shraddha maintains herself in shape by participating in various exercise activities, including dance and yoga. She's been seen wearing bikinis in movies like Baaghi and on beach holidays, displaying her beautiful and toned form.

    Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

    Kiara Advani, who has starred in successful films such as Kabir Singh and Shershaah, has a toned and athletic frame. Her athletic shape makes her bikini scenes in films and holiday photographs popular. As seen by her beach-ready figure, Kiara maintains a stringent fitness program that includes aerobics, strength training, and yoga.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja Hegde, who has appeared in Bollywood and South Indian films, is noted for her athletic and toned physique. She works out on a daily basis, focusing on strength and flexibility, as seen by her bikini images from vacation. Her tight and chiselled figure makes her a natural for swimwear.

