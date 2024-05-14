HOT photos: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi flaunts her toned body in unbuttoned jeans; check this out

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ragini Dwivedi went for luminous makeup, including pale pink lipstick and colour-coordinated eyelashes, which complemented her lovely look. The actress flaunted her toned body in unbuttoned jeans and a blouse with yellow lingerie underneath.

    article_image1

    Ragini Dwivedi is a notable personality in the Kannada entertainment business. She is famous for her roles in films such as Veera Madakari, Kempe Gowda, and Ragini IPS.

    article_image2

    The 33-year-old actress recently released a series of photos from her most recent photo shoot on Instagram, which has sparked widespread interest. The actress showed off her toned physique in unbuttoned pants and a top, with yellow lingerie underneath.

    article_image3

    Ragini wore luminous makeup, including pale pink lipstick and color-coordinated eyelashes, which complemented her lovely look.

    article_image4

    She completed her outfit with a pendant and a ring. Ragini left her lovely locks open and smiled for the photographers, adding charm to the photos. The 33-year-old actress added the tune Ho Nahi Sakta by Udit Narayan to the photos.  

    article_image5

    She captioned the photographs,” Bengaluru was getting better with the rains everyone said… So I said :HERE GOES NOTHING Ps: so much tummy sucking and no food hope it works for all my lovely people ”.

    article_image6

    Ragini's fans inundated the post with compliments, causing the internet to burst with admiration. They admired her stunning beauty. Ragini shared another set of steamy photos on Instagram in the same dress. She posed against the backdrop of a clock.

    article_image7

    Ragini also made news for her tough weight loss regimen, which she discussed in an interview with a media house.

    article_image8

    She stated, "It nearly took me two and a half months to go back to being thin. I could not have done that between shootings. That was the primary reason for my hiatus." 

