    Here's what Nora Fatehi is doing after recovering from COVID; see pictures

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 7:25 PM IST
    Nora Fatehi is having the time of her life in Dubai, enjoying the sun and beach. The actress recently recovered from COVID.

    Here what Nora Fatehi is doing after recovering from COVID; see pictures

    Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recently recovered from COVID-19 and wrote on her Instagram page, 'Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank u for all ur prayers and lovely messages.' Currently, Nora Fatehi is enjoying Sun and sand in Dubai. The actress took to Instagram stories to post some images from a Dubai beach wearing a black bikini top. In one of the videos shared on social media, she flaunts her amazing time at the beach.
     

    Here what Nora Fatehi is doing after recovering from COVID; see pictures

    In one of the videos, a man can be seen preparing a drink for her. After testing positive for COVID-19, Nora had shared the news with a note that read,
     

    Here what Nora Fatehi is doing after recovering from COVID; see pictures

    "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid... It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision."

    Here what Nora Fatehi is doing after recovering from COVID; see pictures

    Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video titled, 'Dance Meri Rani'. She has been a part of many dance videos and reality shows in the past. 
     

    Here what Nora Fatehi is doing after recovering from COVID; see pictures

    Nora Fatehi was recently seen posing in a sequin ensemble by Badgley Mischka's pantsuit. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. The pantsuit has a deep-neck jacket with notched lapels, flap pockets, and a tie-up belt like the fabric of the outfit.
     

    Here what Nora Fatehi is doing after recovering from COVID; see pictures

    She donned accessories like chunky necklaces stacked upright with sparkly strappy footwear, which was the stunning add ons to her look. The 29-year-old gave a wavy look to her hair that looked neat with the side partition. She put glossy pink lips on her matte makeup; cheeks looked pretty with blush.
     

