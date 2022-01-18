Here's what Nora Fatehi is doing after recovering from COVID; see pictures

Nora Fatehi is having the time of her life in Dubai, enjoying the sun and beach. The actress recently recovered from COVID.

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recently recovered from COVID-19 and wrote on her Instagram page, 'Hey guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank u for all ur prayers and lovely messages.' Currently, Nora Fatehi is enjoying Sun and sand in Dubai. The actress took to Instagram stories to post some images from a Dubai beach wearing a black bikini top. In one of the videos shared on social media, she flaunts her amazing time at the beach.



In one of the videos, a man can be seen preparing a drink for her. After testing positive for COVID-19, Nora had shared the news with a note that read,



"Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid... It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision."

Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video titled, 'Dance Meri Rani'. She has been a part of many dance videos and reality shows in the past.



Nora Fatehi was recently seen posing in a sequin ensemble by Badgley Mischka's pantsuit. She was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. The pantsuit has a deep-neck jacket with notched lapels, flap pockets, and a tie-up belt like the fabric of the outfit.

