    Here's what Jacqueline Fernandez is up to amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar's ongoing case, viral kissing selfie

    First Published Dec 5, 2021, 3:38 PM IST
    Jacqueline Fernandez has some exciting films lined up like Ram Setu, Cirkus, Attack and more. She also has Dabangg tour too to keep her busy in work and stay away from ongoing controversies around Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.
     

    Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is in the news because of her allegedly linked-up with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently shooting for Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Jacqueline is very busy with her work commitments and shooting bcak to back films. 
     

    Jacqueline is shooting in some hill station for long for her next. A source close to Jacqueline revealed that she has been shooting in Daman with Akshay Kumar for Ram Setu. It is a month-long schedule, very intense and hectic.
     

    The same person said that Jacqueline would be back in Mumbai for a day to finish off her brand shoots before leaving for UAE to participate in Salman Khan's Dabangg tour. 
     

    Today, a report suggests that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave Jacqueline many expensive gifts. From a horse worth Rs 52 lakh to four Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh to diamond jewellery sets, bags, phones and whatnot. Also Read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love? Actress plans to live-in with businessman boyfriend? Read this

     

    According to reports, Jacqueline and Sukesh met earlier this year and were reportedly were in love. They were apparently planning to live together in Mumbai; hence Jacqueline was house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra.

    Last week, a picture of Jacqueline and Sukesh surfaced online and went viral where she was seen planting a kiss while he was taking a mirror selfie. In October, ED interrogated Jacqueline in connection with the money laundering case against Sukesh, who is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur. 

    Reacting to the claims, Jacqueline's spokesperson had published an official statement saying, "Jacqueline is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co-operating with the agency in the investigations." Also, the actress denied any relationship with Chandrasekhar. 
     

    Jacqueline is currently one of the busiest Bollywood actresses with films like Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan, Attack with John Abraham and Ram Setu.

