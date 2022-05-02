Here's what IPL star Virat Kohli gifted Anushka Sharma on her birthday

From a Diamond necklace of Rs 5 Crore to a big solitaire ring worth Rs 1 Crore and more gifts, here are gifts that Virat Kohli gifted to Anushka Sharma on her past birthdays

One of the most loved couples in India is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They constantly set high expectations for their followers in terms of relationships. The pair married in 2017 and are much in love with one another. Virushka, as their followers affectionately know them, is always showering each other with compliments and presents.

In terms of the latter, Virat has lavished several presents on his lovely wife throughout the years. The cricketer has gone out of his way to make his wife feel special. On that subject, have a look at the following.

Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat prepared a cake for his wife during the lockdown. In an interview with Mayank Agarwal on Open Nets with Mayank in 2020, Virat said that he prepared a cake for the first time on Anushka's birthday.

Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram

He had revealed, "On Anushka's birthday, I cooked a cake for the first time in my life, therefore it will be my outstanding quarantine tale. I had never baked before, yet I was able to do it correctly on my first try. She told me how much she enjoyed the cake and how unique it was."

Image: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat once presented her with a diamond necklace from the opulent Chopard brand. According to BollywoodLife, it cost him Rs 4-5 crores. Kohli allegedly gave her a bracelet from the same brand valued at Rs 2-3 crores.



Image Credit: Virat Kohli Instagram

Virat also gave her a solitary diamond ring worth Rs 1 crore, according to the Hindustan Times. Anushka's birthday was only a few days ago.